Austell is set to get a major residential development west of its downtown.
Atlanta-based JMC Development requested the rezoning of 28 acres for 73 single-family homes off C.H. James Parkway across from the Norfolk Southern Whitaker Intermodal Terminal.
The Austell City Council approved the request 5-1 at its meeting this week, with Councilman Marlin Lamar the lone vote in opposition.
The application also included a request to annex the land from unincorporated Cobb County into the city.
According to the application, the county did not object to the annexation request. Darrell Weaver, Austell's community affairs director, said the land was annexed into the city last April.
The City Council also gave the green light to an initial proposal from city staff for a park on Jefferson Street in downtown Austell.
"In efforts to redevelop and revitalize the downtown area, a need has been identified for creating a sense of place for the community to enjoy," wrote Weaver in a memo to the council.
The plan presented to the council is conceptual, and the request from the community affairs department was for approval to move forward with cost estimates and development of a final plan. The council would need to approve the final plan.
Weaver said there is no timetable on when construction on the park would begin, as it is still in the early planning stages. However, he did note the park is part of a larger project to revitalize the downtown area around Spring Street.
The conceptual plan includes a "ghost structure," or a structure with only its frame completed, that would have a piece of equipment in it to honor a fire station that once stood where the park would be located.
"The Jefferson Street Park conceptual plan was created incorporating history with modern activities such as seasonal splash pads paying homage to the various springs that founded Austell," Weaver wrote in the memo, citing the springs around Austell and Lithia Springs that attracted early settlers to the area.
