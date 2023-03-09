"Austell is hotter than ever," Mayor Ollie Clemens said during this month's State of the City address.
The average home value in the city has risen from $180,000 in 2020 to around $300,000, according to Clemens, with the median new home construction price averaging $430,000.
"Everybody's property value has risen," he said. "That's not by accident, it's about what we're accomplishing together as a city."
Clemons discussed how new infrastructure developments were being undertaken to manage stormwater and floodplain coverage to protect from future environmental disasters.
"The city of Austell has adopted a stormwater pollution prevention program to manage stormwater for all new developments. When it comes to stormwater and flood prevention, the public works department and the city of Austell are hypersensitive to any new developments," Clemons said. "Nobody who lived in Austell during the 2009 flood can forget it. It was awful."
Clemons touted private investments, revitalization programs, new sidewalks, water and sewer improvements, cleaner streets, new parks, trails and green spaces, and said the city was practicing responsible financial stewardship.
"I can boast that the city of Austell carries no debt," Clemons said. "And we have a healthy rainy-day fund."
The city is also working on plans for a massive redevelopment of the Threadmill Complex — a cluster of buildings that used to be part of the Clark Thread Company in the 1930s, and then Coats & Clark, Inc. in the 1950s, spinning baled cotton into unfinished thread, according to a historical marker. The mill closed in 1983. The complex was restored and renovated for government offices and private businesses in 2001.
"We're looking for a live, work, play scenario, kind of like the Ponce City Market in Atlanta," Councilwoman Meredith Adams said. "The Threadmill is one of our rare assets, and we are in the early stages of looking at different proposals - nothing has been approved, yet."
The city is also working with Powder Springs to create a multi-use trail that will connect downtown areas to the Silver Comet Trail and to Powder Springs, potentially bringing more foot (and bicycle) traffic to downtown businesses.
Clemons ended his speech by thanking city workers for their commitment to building a stronger community.
"As leaders, we share a common bond. We get there faster by working together," Clemons said. "The city of Austell is open for business."
