AUSTELL — Ralph Murray has lived in Austell for over 45 years, though the damage wrought by Thursday’s storm is unprecedented to him.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Murray, 58, said Friday as he stood outside his childhood home on Poplar Log Place, where his mother still lives.
Numerous homes on the cul-de-sac and throughout the Camerons Crossing neighborhood sustained heavy damage from fallen trees as a storm with powerful winds ripped through the area Thursday afternoon.
Though Murray’s mother’s home was not hit, a massive tree fell across her yard and into the street.
Murray said that the most significant damage from the storm seems to have been isolated to his mother’s neighborhood, as his subdivision in another part of Austell was spared.
Murray believes a tornado might have possibly touched down on Poplar Log Place, with trees fallen in yards and on four houses up and down the street.
Murray’s mother is safe, though the tree falling in her yard “scared the cr-- out of her,” he said.
A subdivision devastated
Cobb was one of many counties throughout Georgia and Alabama hit by severe weather Thursday, part of a cold front that swept across the southeast. Georgia Power reported 50,000 customers without electricity as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service forecasted winds as high as 60 mph prior to Thursday’s storm, and a tornado watch was in effect for much of Cobb on Thursday afternoon.
No tornadoes have been confirmed in Cobb, though at least four were confirmed throughout Georgia, including a Paulding County tornado that cut a path as wide as 5 miles, according to James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
Two people in the state were killed during the storms. A 5-year-old died in Jackson when a tree fell on the car he was in, while a state emergency response worker died due to falling debris.
Cobb officials reported Thursday evening that 18 homes in the Camerons Crossing subdivision were damaged in the storm, with 14 sustaining enough damage to warrant Red Cross assistance for residents.
Some of the post-storm scenes from the Camerons Crossing neighborhood included a Honda minivan flattened by a tree, Cobb Department of Transportation teams clearing fallen trees from Ivy Log Drive and a home on Ivy Pointe Row split in half by a downed tree.
Arthur with Cobb DOT, who declined to provide his last name, said Friday morning his team had been working around the clock to clear trees from roads since 7 p.m. Thursday.
Off of Ivy Log Drive, Olepia Shannon has lived at 6853A Panda Court since 1998. She was not home Thursday when she got a call that her house had been hit.
On Friday morning, as she sat in her car outside of the house with her father, Arthur Shannon, she said the tree went through the second-floor bedroom at the back of the house.
“We don’t know the extent of the damage, but I mean,” Olepia Shannon began.
“It’s bad,” Arthur Shannon added.
Back on Poplar Log Place, tree removal companies were already at work removing debris from the front of the house at the bottom of the cul-de-sac and putting it through a woodchipper.
While the contractors cleared the driveway, Lee Hurtt and Robbie Atabaigi, Cobb Damage Assessment Team volunteers, took stock of the damage to the house at 1182 Poplar Log Place and at least three others on the street.
“We’re looking at the houses and determining the level of damage … taking photos, and this information will go to the database for the Cobb County (Emergency Management Agency),” Atabaigi said.
‘Life cannot be replaced’
At 7105 Oak Ridge Road near Thornton Road, less than a mile from Ivy Log Drive, one store had its whole front wall leveled by the storm.
18 Wheeler Truck Parts & Chrome is currently without its front façade, which owner and president Zain Hansraj said was the result of powerful winds whipping through an open garage door at the back of the warehouse.
Hansraj and James Palmer with Parker Young Construction, which is working on installing a temporary wooden wall, believe a tornado caused the brick wall of the building to collapse.
“Definitely a tornado,” Palmer said.
Despite the damage to his building and much of his store’s inventory, Hansraj was far from dispirited Friday. His employees were still hard at work Friday around lunchtime, selling parts to truckers, as he reviewed security tape from Thursday afternoon’s storm.
“The garage door was spinning in the garage. This was (a) tornado,” Hansraj said. “I was in the back office doing some office work and I was scared, I mean, I can hear the wind just, like, blowing from around the building and from the roof.”
That was when Hansraj heard a crash in the warehouse area, behind the retail part of his store, and the electricity went out in the whole building. As of Friday, the store’s internet and phone line was still down.
Hansraj, a Pakistani immigrant, has been in business in Austell for over 20 years. He said insurance is in touch about covering the damages, which he expects to cost around $200,000, as he and his staff begin to determine what of the store’s inventory will need replacing.
“The only thing I’m OK with, that nobody got hurt, not even a single person got hurt, and that’s the blessing,” Hansraj said. “Everything can be fixed later, but life cannot be replaced, and that’s why I’m really thankful, that everybody’s OK.”
