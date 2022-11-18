AUSTELL — The updated Veterans Memorial Park in Austell is now open to the public, featuring a retired Army tank and new statues honoring veterans.
Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons cut the ribbon on the revamped park a week after inclement weather delayed the Veterans Day event. Along with Friday's ribbon cutting, a ceremony honoring veterans was also held in the newly paved parking lot of the park, which city officials say is the “gateway to Austell” for people heading west on Veterans Memorial Highway, toward the city’s downtown.
The park itself is not new – dedicated in March 2014 by Clemons’ predecessor, Joe Jerkins, it includes a flag memorial with bricks honoring veterans of the various military branches – but the city has been working on its redevelopment since Clemons started a Veterans Day program when he came into office.
“We wanted to do the best we could to give recognition to veterans,” Clemons said.
This includes the introduction of a Korean War-era Army tank to the park’s repaved parking lot, new landscaping, and the addition of bronze statues honoring soldiers from the past and present, as well as those missing in action. The city was unable to provide the Journal with the cost of those updates by press time.
The South Cobb Rotary Club donated $18,000 for the statues.
A second phase of upgrades to the park will include the installation of colored lights around the landscape, and Austell will explore developing a parcel of land behind the park to connect with city trails.
Darrell Weaver, Austell’s community affairs director, said the changes to Veterans Memorial Park were part of a larger effort by the city to upgrade its parks under Clemons’ leadership.
Weaver added that efforts to get military equipment into the park began when it was first established in 2014, but even entreaties to U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, and the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson failed to bring equipment to the park.
However, the city enlisted architect Ron Huffman in redesigning the park, and when the tank became available earlier this year, Austell jumped at the opportunity to acquire it.
Weaver said Austell met with planners of the new Memorial Park coming to Marietta that broke ground earlier this year.
“This is going to be our gateway into the city, so we’re going to be making a significant amount of renovations going into this park so as you come into the city, it better reflects where we’re going and it gives you a greater understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish with our parks program,” Weaver said.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a Veterans Day program was held that included a tribute to fallen soldiers, the presentation of colors and raising of the flag by members of the South Cobb High School JROTC and a speech from Navy veteran and former American Legion commander Bill Lienhop.
