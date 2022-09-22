Austell city employees will receive $4,000 raises, and new police recruits will receive hiring bonuses, after the Austell City Council unanimously approved measures aimed at improving staffing issues.
The measures were approved by the council at its September meeting and will cost the city $436,000. Every employee will receive a $4,000 raise, and new Austell police recruits will be given a $5,000 hiring bonus.
"It's a competitive field to hire and retain your current employees," Austell Councilman Devon Myrick told the MDJ. "We want to make Austell as attractive as possible for those looking for work."
Newly-appointed Police Chief Scott Hamilton, who was sworn in as the city's first Black chief on Aug. 26, hopes the incentives help retain staff already employed with the department, saying that personnel remains an issue for his team.
Additionally, the city will contribute to retirement accounts for police officers. The contributions will be equivalent to 2% of an officer's monthly pay, but will not be deducted from officers' paychecks, according to Hamilton.
“I’ve gotta have more officers,” Hamilton said. "The city is starting to grow, and when the population gets bigger, so does the crime rate."
With the raises, no city employee will make less than $15 an hour, according to city clerk Elizabeth Young.
The department will also offer incentives to keep officers in shape, offering each employee up to $1,500 a year to exercise at the police department's gym, according to Hamilton. Officials will monitor those who attend and track their progress along the way, paying $5 per session, with the ability to earn up to $1,500 over a year. Additionally, the families and spouses of those employed will also be able to use the workout facilities.
"There's a lot of great opportunities here," Hamilton said.
The incentives go into effect Oct. 1.
Hamilton wants to extend the department’s reach further out into the community, saying he wants citizens to see firsthand that he and his staff are dedicated to the area.
"We're going to start pushing out all of the positive things going on here," Hamilton said. “We want everyone to know what we’re doing within the city of Austell.”
The department is also looking to hire a community liaison, which they hope will bridge the gap between police and the community, according to Hamilton. The liaison will not be a police officer, but will work as a middle man communicating between officers and citizens.
The position is in the planning phase, with hiring not expected to take place for a couple of months, according to Hamilton.
