SMYRNA — Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, the historic building that formerly housed a controversial, Old South-themed restaurant, will soon be moved to a beef farm in Carroll County, Georgia, after a Monday night vote by the Smyrna City Council.
The council voted 4-2 to award the bid to remove the cabin to Ashley Limousin Farms, one of three bidders that responded to a request for proposals. Council members Susan Wilkinson and Charles “Corkey” Welch were opposed.
In his bid, Jim Lane of Ashley Limousin Farms said he would move the cabin before July 1. In voting, the council retained the option to reconsider other bids if the Ashley Limousin Farms removal plan somehow falls apart.
The agenda item was not a public hearing, so discussion before the vote was limited to council members. After the vote, however, citizens supporting or opposing the cabin’s preservation argued on the steps of City Hall.
Before voting, council members in support of the beef farm bid cited the estimated cost to the city of repairing the cabin — $400,000 to $600,000 — and the long process of deciding the cabin’s fate, saying there had been plenty of public engagement.
Before voting no, Welch criticized the bid process. After bidding was closed last Wednesday, the council met Thursday night for a work session. The bids were not discussed in detail at that meeting, and Welch proposed interviewing the bidders and taking more time to consider them. On Monday, he said he would have liked some sort of scoring process for the bids.
The bid process followed the council’s December vote to demolish the cabin lest the city receive a suitable bid to remove and renovate it. Wilkinson and Welch voted against that decision, too.
As she has during other council discussions, Wilkinson lamented that her colleagues would not reconsider their earlier decision and take action to keep the cabin in place.
The cabin, believed to have been built for sharecroppers in the late 19th century, housed a restaurant from 1941 until it folded in the 1990s. A popular Smyrna destination, it attracted tourists, celebrities and politicians, but became controversial for its use of offensive caricatures of Black people and glorification of the antebellum South.
After the restaurant went out of business, the city moved the cabin to its current location. No foundation was built for it, however, and the city failed to maintain the structure over the past quarter century. It was closed to the public last year after the city’s building inspector determined it was too dangerous to remain open, having suffered water damage.
A look inside Aunt Fanny's Cabin
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, the 19th-century sharecropper’s cabin, which sits next to the Smyrna History Museum on Atlanta Road, could soon be demolished unless the Smyrna City Council receives a feasible proposal to move and restore it.
The structure once housed an Old South-themed restaurant which operated from 1941 until the 1990s. While it was a Smyrna destination that attracted celebrities, it also became infamous for its glorification of the antebellum period, featuring Black children who wore boards around their neck and danced on tables, along with other offensive caricatures.
The City Council voted in December of 2021 to demolish the cabin if no “acceptable proposal” to move and restore it with private dollars was received by Feb. 1. That date came and went, but the council then pushed the deadline back to March 16 after a prospective applicant requested an extension and advocates such as Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Grimes protested against its demolition,
And while the cabin is seen by some as simply the remnants of a retrograde eatery, a group of citizens has rallied in recent months, arguing the city should save it to honor the legacy of its namesake.
The cabin was named for Fanny Williams, a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna's prominent Campbell family, which started the restaurant. Williams has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state's first all-Black hospital.
Since December, some residents have campaigned for the structure to be saved in honor of its namesake: Fanny Williams.
Williams was a Black woman who worked as a housekeeper for Smyrna’s prominent Campbell family, which started the restaurant. She has been credited as an early civil rights figure in Cobb County, helping found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital, and enduring intimidation from the Ku Klux Klan for her efforts.
On the council, Wilkinson sympathized with this view, saying that Williams’ contribution to Smyrna history had not been well publicized before the vote to demolish or give away the cabin.
But Mayor Derek Norton and other council members have said there are other ways to honor Fanny Williams. A committee of citizens and council members has been set up to do just that, with the task of creating a memorial for her where the cabin currently stands.
Check back for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.