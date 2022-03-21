MARIETTA — As Cobb County waits for a $40 million check to top off its rental assistance programs, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hoped this week to advance a portion of the funds to tide over renters in the interim.
That plan may have to go on the back burner, however, as county staff said Monday the fiscal maneuvering could end up raising eyebrows with the county’s auditors.
For nearly two years now, Cobb has distributed tens of millions — nearly $39 million as of January — in federal money to residents who fell behind on their rent payments during the pandemic. The county’s efficiency in the program has earned it recognition, as other locales struggled to make a dent in their allocations.
It also earned the county the opportunity to ask for another $40 million from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs, which was sitting on hundreds of millions in unspent assistance funds. Though Cobb hopes to get that money by the end of the month, finance director Bill Volckmann said Monday, it has yet to materialize.
In the meantime, three of the county’s five nonprofit partners which facilitate the payments closed their portals as they ran out of money. But two — Sweetwater Mission and Homefree — kept processing applications.
Cupid said Monday she felt the board had an obligation to meet the needs of those families.
“My concern was that we have people dependent and waiting on monies that were never received, and their landlords are not as patient as we may be in waiting to get those funds,” she said.
With that in mind, she asked the board to sign off on a $4 million appropriation from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA, the 2021 COVID relief package) account, which could be repaid when the expected $40 million comes in.
Thus far, the board has resisted calls to dip into that account except in emergency circumstances while consultant DeLoitte draws up a plan for how to spend the money (Deloitte is, in fact, scheduled to present its recommendations Tuesday). Commissioner JoAnn Birrell told Cupid she wouldn’t support the plan as drawn up.
“I think we're going down a slippery slope moving money around,” Birrell said.
While the use of funds is legal under the terms of the ARPA allocation, Volckmann said the transaction could present problems down the road.
“On our ARPA report for the end of that month, it’s going to show rental assistance that we expensed. When we go back to the next month, it’ll be zero, and that’s going to look a little strange. So that is a concern,” he said. “…It’s going to show on one as an expense, and magically be gone the next month. That’s going to create some questions … It is something that can be documented, but it is going to look strange.”
Not helping the issue is the fact that the federal government has been less than responsive to county inquiries, he added.
“We can definitely reach out, and we will, to see what response we can get. But so far, it's been pretty much a one-way conversation,” Volckmann said.
Cupid and County Manager Jackie McMorris’ further concern is that the board is required to vote to accept any additional federal money. Given that they wouldn’t meet again until April 12, it could mean three weeks of the $40 million (when it arrives) sitting untouched while residents are left in the lurch.
Cupid ultimately asked to table the question while staff further explored what options were available, and it remains to be seen if the board will move forward with the spending when they meet Tuesday night. She left open the possibility of convening a special-called meeting when the $40 million check does arrive for the purpose of immediately getting it out the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.