With two lawsuits now filed seeking to block the Vinings and Lost Mountain cityhood referendums, a third suit challenging the proposed city of East Cobb’s constitutionality is expected to be hot on their heels.
Allen Lightcap, the attorney leading the first two suits, said a suit opposing the East Cobb vote would be filed soon, though he will not be filing it.
Daniel White, attorney for the Cobb County Board of Elections — which has been named as a defendant in both suits — likewise told the MDJ he believes a third suit is on its way.
The Vinings and Lost Mountain lawsuits, filed in Cobb Superior Court, are staked on nearly identical claims that the two city charters violate Georgia’s principle of home rule.
Lightcap, at the time of the Vinings filing, said “the same constitutional infirmities” were found in the Lost Mountain and East Cobb bills.
Because the suits seek to block Cobb County from holding the respective referendums, the County County Board of Elections and Elections Director Janine Eveler were named as defendants.
White, who will represent the elections board, said he’s unlikely to wade into the legal question of whether the bills are constitutional.
“Their only job is to put on a fair election, and not really to weigh in on one side or the other issues,” White told the MDJ. “I don’t know that we’ll have much comment on anything as to the merits of the litigation — we might look at jurisdictional (issues) and whether my client belongs in court — but I don’t know that we’ll ever have much comment on the appropriateness or not the referendums.”
Eveler, as a county employee, will likely be represented by the office of County Attorney William Rowling.
“To the extent the county is a named party in the lawsuit we will respond,” the county attorney’s office said in a statement.
That leaves open the question of who will argue in favor of the referendums’ constitutionality. An attorney familiar with the case told the MDJ the Georgia Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the case and determining whether it will defend the bills in court given that Gov. Brian Kemp signed them into law.
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, a co-sponsor of the Lost Mountain bill, said the cityhood committee was in talks with attorneys but declined to comment further about what options might be on the table.
“I trust that the county’s going to operate in good faith. The process has worked. We’ve dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s and followed the process that’s laid out in state law. I have every confidence (the county’s) going to defend the right for voters to make the decision on May 24, as the legislature and the governor’s directed,” Setzler added.
Cindy Cooperman of the East Cobb Cityhood Committee declined to speculate on what course the group might take if a suit is filed against the east Cobb referendum. Taryn Bowman, a spokeswoman for the proposed city of Vinings, meanwhile, told the MDJ her committee is sticking to raising support ahead of the May 24 vote.
“We’re focusing on our campaign, because Vinings wants cityhood. It’s very exciting, and everybody’s really excited about it, so we’re just going to continue to focus on that as a committee,” Bowman said.
