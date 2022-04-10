Fremondo Crenshaw

Fremondo Crenshaw

 Cobb County Sheriff's Office

An Atlanta man was arrested and charged with strangling a woman at a Marietta home on Wednesday, police said.

Shortly before noon, Fremondo Crenshaw, 30, allegedly grabbed the woman's neck, causing her not to move, while Crenshaw struck her multiple times across the face, according to his arrest warrant.

Crenshaw also allegedly threatened to kill the woman, police said.

He faces felony charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Crenshaw remains in Cobb jail without bond as of Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In