Pollen counts in metro Atlanta continue to rise early this spring, as numbers announced Thursday reached a high for 2022.
Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, an allergy practice with offices across the metro area, said Thursday it had measured the pollen level at 987 grains per cubic meter of air over the preceding 24 hours, with tree pollen in the "high" range.
Thursday was the 16th time in the last 31 days pollen levels have reached the high range, something out of the ordinary for this early allergy season, according to Dr. Stanley Fineman, who sees patients at a pair of Atlanta Allergy locations in Marietta.
"It's unusual to have such a run of high pollen counts for such a long period of time," Fineman said. "It shows us that the pollen season is getting longer."
Fineman said he was busy tending to patients suffering from tree pollen allergies as allergy season heats up.
The main symptoms for spring allergy sufferers are "nasal congestion, sneezing, stuffy nose, runny nose, itching nose and eyes," Fineman said. In addition to these common symptoms, Fineman noted some other signs those suffering from allergies should look for.
"Patients get so rundown with their symptoms that they are not functioning well. They feel lethargic. Sometimes they can't concentrate in school or learn as well as they would when they're not in pollen season," Fineman said.
Fineman sometimes recommends that patients with pollen allergies wear masks when working outside to avoid triggering symptoms.
"People who wear masks filter the air they're breathing, so theoretically, they could filter some of the allergens out when wearing a mask."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.