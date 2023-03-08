Pollen, already blanketing cars, causing sniffles and irritating eyes across Cobb and the rest of metro Atlanta, couldn't wait for spring to start breaking records.
Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, an allergy practice with offices throughout the metro area, reported 14 days of pollen counts in the high range for February, a record for the month that beat the previous one of 10 days in February 2017.
While Atlanta Allergy did not report any days of "extremely high" tree pollen counts – 1600 or more – for February, the allergy group has already recorded "extremely high" counts three straight days this week, Monday through Wednesday.
The 3937 count on Tuesday was the 9th highest in March during the past decade.
Pollen counts, measured in grains per cubic meter of air over 24 hours, have been consistently high in the metro area before spring has officially started.
Dr. Stanley Fineman, who sees patients at two Atlanta Allergy and Asthma locations in Marietta, said earlier pollen seasons have become the norm in the last three decades.
Per Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, recent studies show the trend tracks with climate warming trends and said southern states will be more greatly impacted than other areas of the U.S.
Fineman noted the record-breaking numbers in February were "very unusual," while the three days of extremely high counts to start this week are "unheard of for this early in the month, in March."
Fineman said his patients with tree pollen allergies are reporting more significant symptoms, such as nasal congestion and itching eyes and noses, earlier in the season – usually, they report them in late March and early April.
The high pollen counts from trees are likely to continue through March and into April, which will give way as pollen from grass starts to spike in April and May, Fineman added.
Fineman said some relief could come with colder, rainy weather.
Sam Marlow, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Atlanta, told the MDJ Wednesday that rain is expected to begin in west Georgia early Thursday, with much of the western and northern portions of the state seeing consistent rain through Friday.
"We're expecting to see temperatures cool off quite a bit with that," Marlow added, noting low temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the 30s.
Even cold, rainy weather, which reduces the pollen count temporarily, brings with it a caveat: Those with pollen allergies will experience a "priming effect" after the cold and wet days are gone and the pollen returns, Fineman explained.
"They're sensitized, so when they get exposed again to the pollen, they have even more symptoms, so it could be even harder for them in this situation," he said. "It's a concern we have for our patients."
For people worried about how the pollen is affecting them, Fineman said the first step they should take is to get an allergy test that will pinpoint what exactly their allergy is and what's triggering their allergic reactions.
From there, Fineman and his colleagues can give patients allergy treatment plans.
For years, he advised patients to begin their plans, often starting with over-the-counter medications like nasal sprays, around St. Patrick's Day, so that the treatments would have time to work by high pollen count days in late March and early April.
"Now, because the pollen's coming so early, I'm telling patients to start it on Groundhog's Day, in the beginning of February," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.