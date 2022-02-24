CUMBERLAND — The ways Cobb County is changing are themselves starting to change.
Beginning in the 1990s, Cobb and the rest of the metro Atlanta area ballooned in population, adding around a million residents each decade. Economic development and cheap real estate became a magnet for migration.
The region continues to be a leader in growth, the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) Mike Carnathan told county commissioners Wednesday as they kicked off their annual retreat. But that growth has slowed, dropping by 20% in the last decade.
With that comes three major trends, Carnathan said: a county that’s getting older in age, more racially diverse, and more expensive for newcomers looking to settle down.
Not meeting that last issue — a dearth of affordable homes — will be “ the biggest headwind we have as a region in attracting new talent,” Carnathan added.
Carnathan put the issue into stark relief with a map of average home prices. In 2013, home buyers could find houses under $500,000 across the vast majority of Cobb County. Across metro Atlanta, those high-dollar homes were largely confined to wealthier enclaves like Buckhead.
That script has flipped in less than a decade. Now, it’s only a few enclaves of Cobb where a home is within reach of a low-income or middle-class family. The basic problem, according to Carnathan, is a lot of demand and not enough supply.
“You can't really build at the price points needed for folks at 50% (area median income) or even 80% (area median income) anymore. You just can’t build that housing stock,” Carnathan said.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson asked whether there was a “magic number” for how much housing stock the market needs to stabilize. Carnathan replied that the region needs about 90,000 new homes per year to stabilize the housing market at an affordable level; right now, it’s adding just 23,000.
Seniors, meanwhile, are now Cobb’s fastest-growing population group, while children are its slowest. Metro Atlanta as a whole will soon have over a million residents aged 75 and older.
“Quite frankly, we've just never had to deal with something like that as a society,” Carnathan said. “I mean, just think about a million 75-plus people. So what does that mean? What does that mean for how we design our communities?”
Of the population growth the county continues to see, the vast majority is coming from non-white groups. Within the next few decades, Carnathan estimated Cobb will end up in the neighborhood of 32% white, 35% Black, and 20% Hispanic.
“I know we think that 2050 is just a long ways away, but this is a very fast demographic change,” he added.
So how to respond to the county’s continued growth? Later in the day, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said past county administrations have enjoyed the benefits of development during the county’s boom years, while deferring its burdens.
“This will at least be the board to finally make sure that we have the resources to address the impact of that development,” Cupid said.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill said the real challenge remains catching up with all the work the county has left undone over those years. She pointed to parks, where the county has acres upon acres of land it already owns that it has yet to develop.
“Stout Park is a fun one in District 4. I was on the steering committee that helped purchase that park and then design the site plan for it. It is yet to be built out, yet it was promised to the community back in 2008 that it’d be available to them,” she said. “So here’s where we can work to move that forward, but again, it was something that was started many boards before.”
