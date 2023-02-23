CUMBERLAND — ArtsBridge Foundation featured an array of student performances to highlight the organization's successes at this week's annual luncheon honoring its benefactors.
The nonprofit provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, masterclasses and the annual Shuler Awards, referred to as “the Tony Awards for Georgia high school students.”
Funded by donors, including the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority and Amazon, the foundation offers financial aid opportunities to schools and families to make its programming more accessible. Schools can sign up for field trips and other programming through the ArtsBridge website.
Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 412,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. It is governed by a board of directors, which includes members from both the private and public sphere.
The first featured performer at the luncheon was Machai Moore, a fifth grader at C.J. Hicks Elementary School in Conyers, who sang "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" by the Temptations to kick off the event's performances.
He also performed a duet of "Close to You" by Bebe and Cece Winans with his mother, Janay Moore, later in the program.
Janay Moore said the arts have been a crucial part of helping her and her family through some of their most difficult times in recent months.
“We were in a shelter, so music is what helped us to get through, and dancing and things of that nature,” Moore said.
Janay Moore told the MDJ she and her family had not realized that organizations like ArtsBridge existed prior to becoming involved, and she said it has been wonderful for them to be able to tap into their passion for music.
"To be here today is completely an honor," Moore said, adding that "it was really, really awesome" to be able to perform on the stage with Machai.
"We sing together all the time at home, and it's different when we get to share our love and our gift with others," Moore said.
Jennifer Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge, said that the arts, in addition to promoting the “holistic development of a student,” have proven physical benefits, such as improving motor skills. Dobbs said the arts are also about promoting social skills among children and providing them the emotional benefits of sharing in the joy and love of art with fellow human beings.
“What precious gifts these are,” Dobbs said.
Susan Melanie Levy, who was a longtime volunteer with ArtsBridge, said she was a theater major at Gulf Park College in Mississippi, and believes the arts are important for building poise and confidence in young people, as well as promoting teamwork among them.
The teamwork aspect was evident at the luncheon with a performance by Carly Candebat, Ryan Chalmers, Madeline Hansen and Roger Wang of the Acting Troupe of Lambert High School.
Lambert was the winner of the 2022 Georgia High School Musical Theater Awards overall production for “The Spongebob Musical,” with Cadebat and Hansen also performing a song from that production at the luncheon.
“I also think the arts are very important in learning and education … it exposes you to other outlets and different people,” Levy said.
Three students of East Point's Tri-Cities High School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Program – Nishelle Williams, Kristin Clark and Aaliyah Young – also impressed the crowd with their high-energy dance performance to Mr. Carmack's "Roller (New Look)."
Clark, who will start attending Alabama A&M University in the fall, choreographed the dance, calling it "an innovative way to place an undefined motion."
Dobbs was thrilled with the luncheon, and said it helps to set the tone for the work her organization will do this year.
As the foundation begins strategic planning, the successes of its first 15 years will also help inform the course Dobbs and her team charts for ArtsBridge's next 15 years.
"Arts education will always be first and foremost to us, and a focus on the performing arts, of course," Dobbs said.
