A 12-member committee of city and county leaders convened by the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) has laid out its priorities for addressing the area’s housing affordability crisis.
For Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, that includes creating a housing task force and working with jurisdictions like Decatur “to explore housing initiatives and best practices,” a news release said.
The committee was convened last year to take aim at metro Atlanta’s lack of affordable housing. ARC officials have frequently said the area needs to step up its construction of new, affordable housing units to meet surging demand.
“The trends are troubling. The supply of for-sale and rental housing isn’t keeping up with demand, pushing costs up much faster than wages. Meanwhile, the existing supply of affordable housing is rapidly declining,” the ARC said.
The committee included the following members:
Nicole Hendrickson, chair, Gwinnett County Commission
Rob Garcia, Pinnacle Financial Partners
Jeffrey Turner, chair, Clayton County Commission
Lisa Cupid, chair, Cobb County Commission
Harry Johnston, chair, Cherokee County Commission
Carlotta Harrell, chair, Henry County Commission
Ted Terry, Super District 6 representative, DeKalb County Commission
Patti Garrett, mayor, City of Decatur
Lynn Deutsch, mayor, City of Dunwoody
Rusty Paul, mayor, City of Sandy Springs
Vince Williams, mayor of Union City
Hendrickson and Garcia, the former chairman of the Cobb Chamber, were the two heads of the committee.
The goals laid out by the committee over the next two years include conducting a housing study, bolstering staffing on housing-related issues in local governments, increasing funding for housing through tax abatements, bonds, and budgets, and engaging with governmental partners as well as private and nonprofit organizations.
Cupid’s priorities were as follows, per the news release:
Use the “Complete Communities” model to build a “Live Cobb” initiative that seeks to meet the basic needs of all residents in a community, regardless of income, culture, or political ideologies, through integrated land use planning, transportation planning, and community design
Create a Housing Task Force
Continue to work with other jurisdictions, such as the City of Decatur, to explore housing initiatives and best practices.
