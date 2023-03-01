Powder Springs is now accepting applications for its 2023 Neighborhood Beautification Grant program, which awards between $500 and $4,000 for eligible visual improvement projects in neighborhoods, including entrances, common spaces and building exteriors.
Applicants must provide a funding match of at least 50% of the project cost and manage all aspects of the improvements to be made.
Grant applications are available for download on the city’s website, cityofpowdersprings.org, with completed applications due March 31 at 5 p.m.
Homeowners associations, neighborhood organizations and similar neighborhood-based organizations are eligible to apply.
Such organizations must be open to anyone living in the neighborhood who meets the membership requirements, and membership must be targeted to a specific geographic area.
Multi-family residential property owners are also eligible to apply.
Grant awards will be decided the week of April 10, and projects must be completed by June 25 to be eligible for funding.
Eligible work is limited to exterior improvements to common areas, entrances and buildings in single-family residential neighborhoods and multi-family residential properties within the Powder Springs city limits.
Ineligible projects include roof repairs or replacement, security systems, general maintenance (except exterior painting), interior improvements, purchase of personal property or equipment or projects where work has already started.
Project examples would include, but are not limited to, installing neighborhood identification signage, organizing neighborhood cleanups, constructing playground equipment in a vacant or public area and planting a community garden.
Priority will be given to projects that are highly visible to the public, contribute to improving the appearance of the community, and promote the historic and/or unique character of the area.
All awarded projects must be appropriate for the existing structures and location (similar or complementary in design, scale, style, color, materials, and finish) and consistent with the location’s current uses.
Grant awards will be based on how well the project fulfills the objectives of the program and the feasibility of the project, including provisions for ongoing maintenance, if applicable.
In addition, preference will be given to older neighborhoods and properties with greater needs. At least one grant will be awarded within each ward of the city and at least one grant will be awarded within the city’s Livable Centers Initiative study area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.