Pictured is a rendering for the 370,000-square-foot warehouse Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions proposed for land on Kennesaw Due West Road. The company withdrew its application for rezoning ahead of the Kennesaw City Council meeting this week.
Ahead of the Kennesaw City Council's meeting this week, an applicant withdrew a rezoning request that would have paved the way for construction of a massive warehouse in the city.
The distribution facility proposed by Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions would have been 370,000 square feet, with 62 loading docks and 65 tractor trailer parking spaces, on roughly 25 acres of land. The proposed site on Kennesaw Due West Road is on the other side of U.S. Highway 41 from McCollum International Airport.
Darryl Simmons, the city’s zoning administrator, told the council his staff held a community meeting in August, citing the scale of the project and its potential impact on the surrounding area.
Simmons added that the public hearings for the proposal were postponed while the city worked with the applicant to gather data about the environmental and traffic impacts of the proposal. This effort included discussions earlier in October among city staff and engineers, representatives from Croy Engineering and Cobb County Department of Transportation staff.
“Based on our final assessment, the city staff felt that this would not be an appropriate use at this time given a lot of the traffic impact and challenges,” Simmons said.
After submitting that assessment to the applicant, city staff received an Oct. 5 letter requesting withdrawal of the application without prejudice.
The council voted to accept the withdrawal letter Monday by a 4-0 vote.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Oakmont, told the MDJ the city's assessment would have required his client to provide additional traffic analysis that did not fit its timeframe for the project.
"There are existing traffic congestion issues at the intersection of Kennesaw Due West and Cobb Parkway, and ultimately, between the city, county and our project, how those could coexist as well as be solved, was going to take more time than we could accommodate at this point," Moore said.
Moore added that the project is not completely off the table. Since it was withdrawn without prejudice, the applicant can return with a revised proposal at any time. However, he said there are no immediate plans for a new proposal that he is familiar with.
