Residents and locals perusing Marietta Square might catch a glimpse of yet another mystery film set to shoot Friday, making it the second film in a month to shoot in the Square.
A letter sent to residents and businesses around the Square says Apple Studios will film scenes for a movie called “Brownie” from 10 a.m. till midnight Friday, as well as a “wrap-up” of production on Monday and Tuesday. The production will shut down sections of streets and parking in downtown Marietta for the film. All parking will be released on the weekend, according to the letter.
The west curb parking of Whitlock Avenue and the south curb parking of Roswell Street NE between Atlanta Street SE and Waddell Street SE have already been closed off. On Friday, film crews will also block off the east and west curb parking lane of East Park Square and the east curb parking lane of South Park Square. Waddell Street SE between Roswell Street NE and Anderson Street SE will be shutdown. Sidewalks along these roads will also be blocked off during film takes.
“No gunfire, explosions or amplified sounds are expected for this work,” the letter states. “Off-duty City of Marietta Deputies will be on site during prep, filming and strike hours to safely enforce traffic control and lane closures.”
Residents, school buses, mail trucks and emergency vehicles will be able to access homes during filming.
Production is set to “wrap” from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at which point parking on Whitlock Avenue and Roswell Street will be blocked off.
A quick Google search does not garner much about the film’s details or stars. Casting calls posted online in February don’t include the film’s genre or narrative.
A call to the “Brownie” location department was not returned before press time.
