Antisemitic flyers were found spread around Acworth and Kennesaw subdivisions earlier this week, according to MDJ news partner Fox 5 Atlanta.
“There are about 10 variations of the flier blaming Jewish people for what's happening in the country,” Fox 5 reported Monday.
After controversies in recent weeks surrounding antisemitic comments made by rapper Kanye West and antisemitic content NBA player Kyrie Irving shared on social media, hate against Jews has gained renewed attention in the U.S.
Rabbi Larry Sernovitz, head of Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb, told the MDJ he heard about the flyers from others and had not personally seen them.
Sernovitz said the antisemitic messages shared in flyers like these are rooted in classic tropes, adding that antisemitic incidents in the U.S. are at their highest point since the 1970s.
“As the history of antisemitism teaches us … when democracies are unstable, Jews are usually the first to be targeted again, and we are and we have been,” Sernovitz said.
He added it is important for the Jewish community to remain diligent and report suspected antisemitic incidents, especially during the holiday season (the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins Dec. 18). However, he said, it is on more than just Jews to combat antisemitism.
“It’s really important for the greater community, the readership that’s not Jewish, to stand up for your Jewish brothers and sisters and neighbors,” Sernovitz said. “Jews can’t fight antisemitism just as the Black community shouldn’t fight racism alone.”
