Attendees pictured in this 2018 file photo enjoy the annual Community Sunrise Service at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
The flow of worship for Sunday's service.
Pastor Michael Lewis
The second page for the flow of worship for Sunday's service.
The annual Community Easter Sunrise Service, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the Rotary Club of Marietta, will be held at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park starting at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Roswell Street Baptist Church pastor Michael Lewis said he was excited to lead the service for the first time.
"I think it's a special way to begin an Easter Sunday," Lewis said. "It's going be a special day of resurrection, restoration, relationships and rejoicing, so yeah, we're looking forward to that."
Lewis expects the service to have a mixed crowd of religious and non-religious people and said "everyone is welcome."
"Everyone who comes regardless of their faith or no faith is welcome. I think it will just be an inspiring gathering," Lewis said.
The Salvation Army of Marietta will serve coffee, and attendees are encouraged to dress warm and bring a chair.
The park is located at 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw.
