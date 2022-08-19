From left: Sam Glover of Nashville, Clark Hodges of Atlanta, Joshua Cook of Nashville, and Jackson Mayhall of Nashville, members of the band Tangible Jazz Dreams, play music for the guests attending the Art of the Cocktail event Friday at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
From left: Steve Byrne of Marietta, Trent Turk, of Marietta, Sally Macaulay, museum executive director, Edith Boyd of Marietta, and Judy Skeel of Marietta pose during the Art of the Cocktail event at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art on Friday.
The crowd at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art's Art of the Cocktail event Friday.
Andrew Cicco
Nancy Law, left, and Beverly Kelly of Marietta at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art's Art of the Cocktail event Friday.
Andrew Cicco
Mark Young of Marietta views a sculpture at the Art of the Cocktail event Friday hosted by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
Andrew Cicco
Lori Parker of Acworth grabs a cocktail during the Art of the Cocktail event Friday hosted by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
Andrew Cicco
Bob Christian, Democratic nominee for the 6th Congressional District, at the Art of the Cocktail event Friday hosted by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.
Andrew Cicco
Andrew Cicco
MARIETTA — Attendees enjoyed an evening of art, music and libations at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art's Art of the Cocktail event on Friday.
Guests enjoyed jazz by the band Tangible Jazz Dreams and hors d’oeuvres by Carriage House Catering. Selections from the museum's Metro Montage XXII donned the walls, with paintings, photographs, and sculptures on display from nearly 100 artists.
“It feels really fulfilling to see it all come to fruition,” said Madeline Beck, museum curator.
The Metro Montage exhibit, now in its 22nd year, combines the work of artists from Kennesaw to New York City. Over 600 artists enter their work during the submission period, with just over 100 pieces selected each time, according to Beck.
The galleries were packed Friday evening as guests were treated to music, lively conversation, and specialty cocktails.
Dick Martin and his wife, Rosemary, of Marietta, said they try to attend every event the museum has in order to give their support.
“We come every year,” he said.
Another attendee, Bob Christian, Democratic nominee for the 6th Congressional District, shared his appreciation for the different artists.
“When you go through the exhibit, you can see work reflected from all over Georgia and beyond,” Christian said. “It’s been a fantastic evening.”
