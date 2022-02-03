KENNESAW — Town Center mall hosted a Red Cross blood drive this week, as the organization that provides emergency assistance faces its worst blood shortage in decades.
The Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis for the first time in its history, according to a news release the organization.
The crisis is the result of staffing limitations and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left many schools, colleges and other typical donation centers closed.
According to an advisory released by Town Center, the donation center is located in the upper level JCPenney wing of the mall, and operated from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Donors can schedule their donation time at redcrossblood.org, using sponsor code ‘tcac,’ the advisory says. Reservations are recommended, but they aren’t required to donate.
The Red Cross follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration blood donation eligibility guidance for donors who have been vaccinated from COVID-19, according to the advisory.
Donors who have been vaccinated should know which vaccine they received (Pfizer, Moderna, etc.), the Red Cross says, so that Red Cross staff can determine donation eligibility. Those who received a live attenuated vaccine, one that uses a living but weakened version of the virus, or do not know which vaccine they received, must wait two weeks before donating. In most cases, there are no deferral times for donors who have received a vaccine.
Healthcare workers in and around Cobb County attended the blood drive Wednesday to donate because of the severe need for donations.
“I'm an RN, and I know that there's a blood shortage,” Amanda Haraz, a nurse at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Cherokee County, said. “That's the main thing that got me to sign up today.”
According to the advisory, someone needs blood every two seconds in the U.S.; just one pint of blood can save up to three lives; approximately 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, but less than 10% actually do. The Red Cross supplies almost 40% of the nation's blood supply.
The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants, according to the Red Cross.
Beti Waithera, a resident of Marietta, showed up to donate less than an hour after the blood drive began on Wednesday and said those who are able to donate should do their part and help others.
“I've been doing it for many years, it’s just something I do,” she said. “I'm a universal donor, and it doesn't make sense to be mean (and not donate).”
