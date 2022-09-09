Kennesaw Mountain High School's JNROTC honored the victims of 9/11 at a flag ceremony Friday morning as the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in history approaches.
The students, who were not yet alive during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, renewed a commitment to observe the watershed moment in history. On that day, al-Qaeda terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in coordinated airplane hijackings.
The high school's ceremony included maneuvers from the school's NJROTC, speeches from some of its members and the raising of the American flag, which was then lowered to half staff. It was attended by members of the school community and Cobb County firefighters.
"The importance of this event is so that we remember, that when we come together as a nation, we are stronger than any other country that would like to tear us apart," said Anja Remolina, a sophomore and the supply officer of the school's NJROTC.
Remolina served as the master chief of the memorial event, which saw her read the majority of the script and recite the poem "My Name is Old Glory," also known as "I Am the Flag," by Howard Schnauber.
Ninth grader Morola Oluwa-Kamson has been a member of the school's NJROTC chapter for just six weeks. Despite just beginning with the group, she had a speaking role during the event.
"I was a speech reader," said Oluwa-Kamson, who moved to the U.S. from Lagos, Nigeria, a couple of years ago. "I am proud that I had an opportunity to read a speech for today."
Oluwa-Kamson said it is important for Americans to remember 9/11 so the families of the victims know their fellow Americans feel their suffering and continue to support them.
Phil Pascoe, the senior naval science instructor at KMHS, and Gunnery Sgt. Matthew McLean, naval science instructor at the school, were proud of the work their cadets did in remembering the events of 9/11 and honoring victims of the attacks.
"I think it went very well," McLean said. "We have 62 cadets – 35 of them, this is their first year, so this is probably their fifth time putting on a uniform ... They did a real good job, got good feedback from the outside community, firefighters, so kudos to them."
During the ceremony, KMHS senior and NJROTC Academic Team Commander Alex Hatfield raised the flag, after which fellow senior Elijah Remington played taps on the trumpet.
In her speech, Oluwa-Kamson captured the spirit of the event with the refrain "We will remember."
Remolina in her speech characterized the school community's act of remembrance as a show of American strength despite the tragedy of 9/11.
"By us coming together today and putting on this ceremony, we showed that America's spirit will never be broken. We will always show hope, faith and resilience."
