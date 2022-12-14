Amazon will close its Kennesaw warehouse in April, according to a filing the company made with the Georgia Department of Labor last week. The warehouse employs 219 workers.
The online retailer is set to close its ATL5 facility at 4190 Jiles Road on April 1 of next year, Tonya Hallet, Amazon's vice president of people experience and technology solutions, said in a letter to the labor department and Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling.
Hallet said 219 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure, with four waves of layoffs set to begin Dec. 27 and continue until the April 1 closing date.
The letter from Hallet, sent in accordance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, said employees impacted by the closure "have been offered internal transfer opportunities at Amazon.
Amazon spokeswoman Betsy Harden confirmed Amazon's filing with the labor department was related to the closure of Fabric.com.
The online fabric retailer, purchased by Amazon in 2008, moved from a Marietta warehouse off Northwest Parkway to the Jiles Road location in 2012.
“As part of our regular business planning, we continually evaluate the progress and potential of our offerings and have made the decision to close Fabric.com," Harden said. "We are focused on supporting our employees through this transition.”
Harden said that, in addition to internal transfer opportunities, Amazon is providing all affected employees with severance pay.
Amazon closed Fabric.com on Oct. 20, with the trade group Craft Industry Alliance first reporting news of the closure on Oct. 19.
"For many fabric companies, Fabric.com was the industry’s largest buyer," Craft Industry Alliance co-founder Abby Glassenberg said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.