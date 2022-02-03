ATLANTA — The partisan battle over the future of Cobb County’s local boundaries spilled into the halls of the Georgia Capitol Thursday, as state Reps. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, traded words at rival press conferences.
Allen, speaking from the Capitol steps before the day’s proceedings began, called the maps put forth by his Republican rivals an attempt to “seize power and overrule the voters.” The chair of the 21-member Cobb County Legislative Delegation and candidate for lieutenant governor was flanked by state Reps. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, Sheila Jones, D-Atlanta, and others, along with Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur.
“The citizens of Cobb County spoke loud and clear in the last election … We also had a county wide sweep of local government. Ed Setzler, John Carson, Ginny Ehrhart do not represent that collective majority voice of Cobb County citizens,” Bettadapur said.
Carson and Ehrhart are the lead sponsors of the GOP’s maps for the county’s Board of Education and Board of Commissioners, respectively. Setzler is a co-sponsor of both.
The commission map draws Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson into the same district. It leaves Richardson’s political future in jeopardy, if the maps are approved and she does not move into the new District 2, because commissioners are required to reside in their district throughout their term.
Setzler himself put in a surprise showing at Thursday’s press conference, sidling next to Bettadapur on the steps (Bettapadur promptly moved to the far side of the group). As he told the MDJ when the Board of Commissioners maps were filed Tuesday, he said the proposal was for “fair, balanced, reasonable maps.”
Carson and Setzler have argued their map would preserve the current 3-2 Democratic majority on the board in a county that President Joe Biden won with 56% of the vote in 2020.
Setzler’s brief appearance only added to Allen's dismay, as he accused Setzler of hijacking the press conference to "spew talking points." Wilkerson, pounding the lectern, said the maps were a ploy to disenfranchise Black Cobb voters and elected officials.
“You very rarely hear me mention race, but today, let me be very clear. This is about making sure people of color stay in their place, and do not have a seat at the table,” Wilkerson said.
A few minutes later, Setzler was back in front of the media, calling Wilkerson’s allegations a “wild claim” that he wouldn’t respond to.
Both GOP maps have been assigned to the House committee which typically deals with local legislation, but Carson and Ehrhart say they expect their maps to be moved to the House Governmental Affairs Committee. Doing so would allow them to move forward without majority approval from Cobb’s delegation, where Democrats hold a one-member advantage on the House side (Cobb's Senate members are split 3-3).
Charles Bullock, a professor of political science at the University of Georgia and a leading redistricting expert, said that type of maneuver “is not something that legislators usually do. I know of no instance in the past.”
Setzler said the concern over precedent wasn’t the point.
“This local legislative process is a short-cut when there's consensus. Every map has always required a full vote of the House and full (vote) of the Senate. The premise that this local legislative process is the centerpiece is kind of a reframing of the issue,” he said.
Both representatives were asked about the prospect for compromise at this point. Setzler replied that Carson’s map was the compromise map, by not seeking to expand the GOP’s foothold on the Board of Commissioners.
Allen was less sanguine, saying, “I'm only left to believe that he understands that they have the power in both chambers and the governor's office, and has no leverage or no reason to work with us."
