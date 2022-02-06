WEST COBB — Allatoona Creek Park went to the dogs this weekend, as it hosted Georgia’s first-ever dryland sled dog race.
In the South, the sport is small but growing fast, according to Anna Marmann, of Villa Rica. Marmann is the founder of Georgia Urban Mushing, the event’s organizer.
Mushing is a winter sport in which dogs are hitched to a sled, pulling it forward as a person on the sled directs them. It is traditionally done on snow, and, in any case, it’s too hot in the summer to safely race dogs, Marmann said. While summers aren’t getting any cooler, rising temperatures and changing precipitation patterns are forcing some in the sport to compete on dry land and wheels instead of snow and sleds.
The weekend’s dryland mushing event was “the first type of this event down in the Southeast,” Marmann explained. “They’re having these types of events up north, and a lot of them are popping up because they’re getting less and less snow to be able to go and race their dogs.”
Heather Hurn began mushing five years ago. A Charleston, South Carolina, resident, she drove five hours so her team, Floofs Down South, could compete at Allatoona Creek.
“It was a little bit of a hike, but it’s totally worth it,” she said. “We drive up to Michigan to race, so this one’s much closer.”
There were several different categories participants could compete in: one- and two-dog bike races, one- and two-dog scooter races and canicross — a portmanteau of the words “canine” and “cross country.” Rigs, three-wheeled platforms pulled by as many as eight dogs at once, were not among the options at Allatoona Creek, as the track’s turns were too sharp to accommodate them.
The competition almost didn’t happen. After months of planning and setting the track, torrential rain Thursday turned part of the track into a swamp, Marmann said, making it dangerous to compete on. But she and a handful of volunteers were able to reroute the track over relatively dry land before participants showed up Saturday.
Participants who spoke to the MDJ said they had found the sport while looking for a fun way to exercise their dogs.
Woodstock’s Brian Olson took his new puppy, Mowgli, for a hike at Red Top Mountain last year, and met Georgia Urban Mushing members bedecked in canicross gear.
“That’s a great way to take (Mowgli) out,” Olson recalls thinking. “They were like, ‘You can attach it to the front of your mountain bike.’”
He and Mowgli have been practicing since.
“It’s combining my two favorite things, my dog and my bike,” Olson said.
That dryland mushing is, at least in the South, a burgeoning sport was obvious Sunday, as some of the dogs were still getting a hang of things.
“All but maybe a couple of (participants), this is a brand new sport, really,” Marmann said. “Most of these people … have picked it up through the club.”
Atlanta’s Gerhard Mutz is one of about 800 members in the Georgia Urban Mushers Facebook group. Sunday’s canicross race was his first. His five-year-old dog, Ember, was gung-ho the first half of the two mile course.
“The second half I had to pull her,” Mutz said with a smile. “She took it easy.”
