The General, an old steam locomotive built in 1855, was on display for guests during the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History on Saturday. The locomotive took part in the famous Great Locomotive Chase during the Civil War.
Jessica Collins of Douglasville demonstrates the art of blacksmithing during the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History Saturday.
Andrew Cicco
Alison, Alex, Charlotte and Milorad Marjanovic, left to right, of Kennesaw, examine one of the exhibits at the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History Saturday.
Andrew Cicco
Andrew Cicco
Visitors got in line to board The General.
Andrew Cicco
Mark Hopper of Douglasville displays one of his handmade tools during the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History Saturday.
Andrew Cicco
Kraig Bolus of Acworth next to his tractor during the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History Saturday.
Andrew Cicco
Attendees board The General during the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History.
Andrew Cicco
Sharon Allen of Cumming checks out one of the exhibits at the Railroad Rendezvous.
Andrew Cicco
Justin Permar and son John Permar of Marietta pose on a tractor during the Railroad Rendezvous at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History Saturday.
Andrew Cicco
Ella and Collier Davis of Marietta sit on a tractor during the Railroad Rendezvous Saturday.
KENNESAW – It was a ride into history as the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History hosted a day of fun and learning Saturday.
Just off the railroad tracks on Cherokee Street, the museum hosted the annual Railroad Rendezvous with various games, interactive exhibits, and a chance to board the decommissioned train inside the building called The General, the locomotive that took part in the famous Great Locomotive Chase during the Civil War.
The Southern Museum hopes to educate guests on the various methods and engineering behind the different means of transportation, according to Richard Banz, executive director of the museum.
Gathered on the front lawn of the museum's campus were various tented stations, including a blacksmith demonstration and a tractor for parents and children to climb on.
