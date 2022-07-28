Marietta High School seniors prepared for their final year of high school this week by breaking out the paint.
Seniors gathered in the school's parking lot to decorate the parking spaces assigned to them, one of the perks of being a senior.
After students outlined their spaces with tape, they began priming the concrete before painting their designs.
Max Minervini was one of the seniors out in the heat of the day, prepping his personalized space.
"I think a lot of emotions are coming all at once; I'm kind of nervous for senior year, it's coming a lot faster than expected," he said. "I'm really excited for this journey, and I'm really excited to start college."
Minervini chose to decorate his space with camouflage, sporting his name at the bottom. Other designs included Dunkin' Donuts, Perry the Platypus from Disney Channel's "Phineas and Ferb," and various album covers.
A number of parents turned out to lend their kids a hand in the decorating process, among them Max's mother, Kerry Minervini, chair of the Marietta school board.
"Being a senior mom, you’re kind of ‘all in the feels’ this week," she said. "It's my first senior so it's my first time through all of this; you get a little choked up when you think about the first one leaving the nest."
The first day of school for Marietta High School students is Wednesday, August 3.
