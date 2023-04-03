EAST COBB — It’s not every day one finds matzah, the unleavened bread for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in a Catholic church.
However, that was the case at the Catholic Church of St. Ann Monday, where an interfaith service dubbed “Breaking Bad, Choosing Goodness” encouraged about 30 worshippers to sin less and love more.
Rabbi Albert Slomovitz organized the event, which he said centered around atonement.
A Cobb-based rabbi, Slomovitz leads the Jewish-Christian Discovery Center, which aims to teach Jews and Christians about their numerous faith-based connections.
Around the same time last year, he hosted a Passover Seder, the traditional Jewish meal involving the reading of the Exodus story, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
Father Ray Cadran, the pastor of St. Ann’s, said Slomovitz was the inspiration behind the service Monday morning, noting it was an opportunity to “unite ourselves in bonds of care and love with our Jewish brothers and sisters.”
“It is a special moment, I believe, in our shared life of faith,” he added.
The service opened with the singing of “The Bond of Love” by Otis Skillings before moving to matzah.
That is, the unleavened bread was used as the physical manifestation of attendees’ atonement for their sins. Those seated around circular tables broke off pieces of the cracker-like bread, placing them in a communal bowl in the middle of the table, as they repented aloud, together.
Sins for which they broke off pieces included, “For the times that I have hardened my heart against others” and “for the times I have rashly judged others.”
After all of the statements were read, and all the pieces of matzah broken and deposited in the bowl, there were discussions at each table about how the sins harm others.
At one, much of that discussion centered on how everything from gossiping and judging others to turning backs on those in need is making it harder to love each other.
“I think all of these divide us as communities,” Stephanie Holden said.
Jim Perry said the various actions for which they had repented just minutes ago exemplify selfishness, or the “‘me’ generation,” as he called it.
“It’s easy to gossip about, to block out your neighbor, but it’s difficult to love your neighbor,” Perry said.
Linn Hodges built on Perry’s statement, noting that freedom of speech, even when protected, does not come without responsibility, to both yourself and others.
For Karen Hoskins, Hodges’ point circled back to something she learned as a child.
“Our parents taught us way back when, ‘If you don’t have something positive to say, to say nothing,” Hoskins said.
After the discussion, attendees and organizers made their way outside, where one person from each table deposited the contents of the communal matzah bowl into a fire, thereby burning the sins for which everyone atoned.
Back inside, the program closed on a positive note: Everyone took another piece of matzah and began breaking pieces representing commitments to positive actions, such as loving your neighbor, promoting equality and working for justice.
Those pieces, Slomovitz said, were meant for consumption, along with jelly and honey on each table. That way, all would leave with a sense of sweetness.
“When we push back against hatred and prejudice, that’s sweet,” he added.
The program closed with the singing of “What the World Needs Now is Love."
After the service ended, Slomovitz stressed the beauty of a priest, a minister and a rabbi joining together to promote unity among people who may see differences between themselves more frequently than they see similarities among themselves.
“What a wonderful model for the world,” he said.
Pastor Michael Tutterow of Heritage Baptist Church in Cartersville was also involved in organizing the event.
He thought it was a great way to inaugurate an important event bringing Jews and Christians together, adding that it shows the power of overcoming fear of speaking out against prejudice.
Both he and Cadran noted the significance of the service taking place the same week as Easter, and it was appropriate for the event to serve as a prelude to Easter, as Jesus was scapegoated and killed because of people's fears, Tutterow added.
This week also marks the start of the Passover holiday for Jews, adding to the significance of the service happening when it did.
Marilyn Ragland, one of the attendees of the service, found it to be inspirational.
Ragland is "tired of the hate," and with love on her mind, she believes others could benefit from services like the one held at St. Ann's.
“I feel like we all need this in our lives,” Ragland said.
