A second lawsuit seeking to block a Cobb County cityhood referendum was filed Wednesday, this time taking aim at the proposed city of Lost Mountain.
The suit follows much of the same argument as one filed last week declaring the proposed city of Vinings “unconstitutional and fatally defective” by violating Georgia’s principle of home rule.
It’s also being led by the same attorney, Allen Lightcap, who warned after filing the Vinings suit that the proposed cities of East Cobb and Lost Mountain were afflicted by the same “constitutional infirmities.”
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill on Feb. 22 putting a referendum on the proposed city of Lost Mountain before the roughly 75,000 people who live within its borders. If successful, Monday’s lawsuit would have the referendum struck from their ballots.
The defendants named in the complaint filed in Cobb Superior Court, as with the Vinings suit, are Cobb County and its elections director, Janine Eveler. It also individually names the members of the county's Board of Elections.
Its plaintiffs are West Cobb Advocate, a nonprofit group whose existence predates the cityhood issue, and Dora Locklear, a west Cobb resident and opponent of cityhood. Locklear and Alan Thomas are listed as registered agents for West Cobb Advocate on Georgia Secretary of State filings.
“After weeks of research and review of the details of the charter and the Carl Vinson Institute cityhood feasibility study that was commissioned by cityhood proponents, we discovered language that raises more questions than answers,” Locklear said in a news release. “What we found is what was deemed feasible may, in fact, be unconstitutional.”
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, dismissed the suit as a “sad and pathetic" ploy by opponents who “cannot win on the issues.”
“We have full faith in the ability of west Cobb residents to decide for themselves whether or not they wish to incorporate,” she said. “The wind is at our sails. We have the momentum. Support is overwhelming.”
‘City-lite’
Like Vinings, Lost Mountain has been pitched as a “city lite” — a municipality with more limited services than full-fledged cities like Marietta or Smyrna. In Lost Mountain’s case, it would offer four services: planning and zoning, parks and recreation, sanitation, and code enforcement.
This, the lawsuit contends, is unconstitutional. The home rule principle bars the General Assembly from preemptively limiting a city’s powers via local legislation; only “general law” applying to all cities can amend their powers.
It’s up to the city itself, once created, to relinquish the powers afforded to any other city in Georgia if it chooses to do so.
Unlike Vinings, Lost Mountain’s charter (House Bill 826) provides a means to add on additional city services. The proposed Lost Mountain City Council may pass a resolution in favor of taking on more services, which then heads to a referendum of the voters. If successful, the service is added.
“This language clearly seeks to regulate supplementary powers through a local law by requiring a separate referendum to authorize the use of numerous Home Rule powers,” the suit argues.
Lightcap acknowledged removing the referendum from the ballot would be “extraordinary.”
“At that same level, this law is extraordinarily unconstitutional, and so it warrants the extraordinary remedy of taking the bill off the ballot,” he said.
Counterpoint
Ehrhart accused the lawsuit and its backers of making “an attempt to deprive the citizens of west Cobb the right to vote on the issue of cityhood.”
“There was nothing in the legislation that deprives the city of home rule. The future city council will have all the full power pursuant to Georgia code to use its home powers to add or remove provisions as it wishes,” she added. “There is no such thing as a city lite in the legal sense. This is a fully functioning city with all the powers and duties that come with any other city in Georgia.”
Ehrhart added that a response from Stuart Morelli, an attorney for the General Assembly, to the Vinings suit was likewise applicable to the Lost Mountain litigation.
Morelli last week hit back that Lightcap’s argument was “fatally defective” because the Vinings bill does not create a city lite. It doesn’t limit what services the city can or can’t provide, merely “how such services are to be provided,” he argued.
Furthermore, the city lite branding “is a political matter, not a legal matter,” and has no bearing on the city’s actual powers under the law, Morelli said. And at any rate, even if the court were to find the offending paragraphs unconstitutional, it could simply strike them down and allow the rest of the bill to proceed.
Asked to comment on Morelli’s response, Lightcap argued the home rule issue is a poison pill that can’t be separated from the bill as a whole.
“Mr. Morelli’s saying, 'It's actually not a limited city. We're just addressing how the powers are provided.’ I'm hopeful that the voters are paying attention, because that's not what we've been hearing,” he said.
