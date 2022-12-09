The day after being hit with an inquiry into her receipt of more than $425,000 in fees from passport applications, Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor decided to put her extra income on hold.
On Oct. 10, Taylor received the first of several open records requests for her passport fee receipts, documents obtained by the MDJ show.
On Oct. 11, she directed a staffer by email, “Please do not cut September’s passport check,” adding below, “Do not discuss this with anyone.”
It’s unknown why Taylor, who is the subject of a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe, abruptly cut off the flow of income. Kimberly Carroll, Taylor’s chief deputy clerk, previously told the MDJ Taylor had not taken any passport fees since August, but did not respond to follow-up inquiries on why the change was made.
Taylor likewise did not respond to a request for comment.
The emails between Taylor and her staff were obtained by the MDJ through an open records request, and shed new light on how the clerk responded to initial media probes into her passport fee receipts.
The revelation comes as questions remain about how and why Taylor received more than $83,000 in fees (out of the $425,000 total) she herself has said she was not entitled to, and should have been paid into county coffers. Taylor was set to return those funds to the county last month, but the agenda item was abruptly pulled when a whistleblower accused Taylor of ordering her to “Donald Trump this thing” and destroy records related to the passport fees.
The whistleblower — Maya Curry, an accounting manager in Taylor’s office — is the same staffer who Taylor instructed not to make out the September check.
State law allows Taylor to personally pocket a $35 processing fee assessed on passport applications. But Taylor has also been receiving the proceeds of a $24.70 expedited shipping charge, making up the $83,000 figure, which by all accounts she should never have received.
Since November, all of the passport fee proceeds have been deposited into the clerk's office's bank account, according to emails reviewed by the MDJ.
Taylor told county commissioners she received the shipping fees due to an error in her office’s “obsolete system,” which was discovered during an internal audit in October.
But documents included in Curry’s whistleblower complaint suggest Taylor was alerted to the problem of the shipping fees months before. Taylor is accused of directing Curry to send all fees — both the regular processing fee and the expedited shipping fee — to her personally, as early as May.
The practice was carried over from Taylor’s predecessor, Rebecca Keaton, who also retained the shipping fees near the end of her tenure.
Overpayment
In May of this year, two months after joining Taylor’s office, Curry wrote to Taylor asking how she would like to divide up the passport funds with the county, making reference to the expedited shipping fees which should be paid to Cobb.
Curry’s whistleblower complaint says Taylor didn’t write back.
Instead, Curry alleges, Taylor called her and “chastised Ms. Curry for putting the question in writing, directed Ms. Curry not to send anymore emails on the subject matter, stated she was waiting for guidance from the county, and directing Ms. Curry to allocate all passport processing and expedited shipping fees to her personally.”
The email from Curry indicates the expedited shipping fee issue was brought to Taylor's attention well before she said it was discovered in the audit.
Then, in October, the day after she told Curry not to cut the September check, emails show Taylor requested an accounting of the expedited shipping fees from Curry.
Curry provided Taylor with a report including a column for expedited fees “due to (the) county,” noting the report was prepared “per your (Taylor’s) request,” the emails show.
Emails from Taylor also indicate she reached out to her fellow clerks around the state for guidance on how to respond to the open records request. Included in that correspondence is a 1983 unofficial opinion from the attorney general’s office affirming clerks of court are entitled to the passport processing fees (shipping fees are not mentioned).
In one email to Greg Allen and Patty Baker, the clerks of court for Forsyth and Cherokee counties, respectively, she notes “it has been determined that an overpayment has been made to … me.”
Noting the practice had carried over from Keaton’s term, Taylor attributed the error in this case to “the accounting manager” — Curry — rather than her office’s “obsolete system.” She says the same in an email to Cobb Finance Director Bill Volckmann, requesting the opportunity to refund the county for the error.
County Manager Jackie McMorris, meanwhile, said Friday that a timetable for when the board will revisit Taylor’s refund to the county hasn’t been discussed.
Keaton's tenure
Meanwhile Keaton, who opened the Superior Court Clerk’s passport office in 2017, started out paying the majority (around 60%) of its proceeds back to Cobb County, per records obtained by the MDJ.
But by the last months of her term in 2020, Keaton was collecting 100% of the funds as personal income – including the expedited shipping fees. All told, Keaton would collect around $117,000, before taxes, over the course of three and a half years.
Keaton has told the MDJ during multiple interviews she didn’t recall how the fee split was arrived at. Former Commissioner Bob Ott said Friday he’d supported Keaton opening the passport office at the time as a community service after the local post office stopped processing applications. But the fee issue, he said, “never came up.”
A ledger of passport fee proceeds obtained through an open records request shows that in the last few months of 2020, Keaton was receiving all of the fees as personal income. For those months, a note on the ledger reads, “Currently Clerk gets 100% of passport fees,” adding, “We may go back to this distribution at a later time,” though that “distribution” is not specified.
On another page is a note reading, “AS OF JUNE, PAYABLE ONLY TO RK (Rebecca Keaton) PER HJ.” The identity of "HJ" remains unclear.
