MARIETTA — The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a 35-home subdivision that is partially located in the “accident potential zone” of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The council’s rezoning of the property came after Dobbins withdrew its earlier objection to the proposal, following changes to the site plan by the developer.
Atlanta-based developer Total Property Advisors plans to build the single-family detached homes on a 10-acre lot at the end of Booth Road. The northern part of the property overlaps with the accident zone, which extends outward from Dobbins’ runway, and encompasses the area where crashes are most likely to occur as planes take off and land.
Dobbins’ objection had pointed to federal guidelines which recommend that housing in the accident zone should have a maximum density of 1-2 units per acre. The density of the proposed homes in the accident zone exceeded that initially, but was subsequently reduced.
“I just want to thank the developer for working with Dobbins to get where this is a good thing for them,” Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said before the vote. “… That makes the (Department of Defense) see that we’re not a community that just totally ignores our local military.”
Lawyer Parks Huff, speaking on behalf of the developer, said the cul-de-sac would be a net positive by bringing in new single-family homes.
“We think it’s a great opportunity to take this piece of property that has remained undeveloped and kind of been different uses over the years, and put it into an owner-occupied neighborhood that is needed in this area,” Huff said.
Resident Alan Sullivan lives in the Sugar Springs community northwest of the site. He said the developer had been responsive to the concerns of him and his neighbors, promising not to route construction vehicles through their area, and ensure that landscaped buffers are included for privacy.
But Sullivan said he still had concerns about the traffic and environmental impacts of the project. The lot, currently wooded, has a stream running through it.
“The dramatic environmental impact with the removal of a very dense forest of trees … that would increase soil erosion, which may in turn increase the frequency of flooding events,” Sullivan said.
Huff countered that the city’s future land use map plans for the site to be zoned medium-density residential, which would allow even more homes than Total Property Advisors had proposed. He also said that the site plan was designed to ensure the new road being built only crosses the stream once. The street will snake around the southern end of the property, leaving most of the stream buffer undisturbed.
“That leaves the middle of that property undeveloped with a … buffer along that creek line,” Huff said.
Councilman M. Carlyle Kent asked if the developer planned any measures to slow down traffic on the new road. Huff said the curve of the road would discourage speeding.
Another resident, Larry Wills, criticized the developer’s request to be zoned under the planned residential development — single family category. The approval included a waiver allowing the developer to not adhere to the “purpose and intent” of that category.
“So what is this thing really zoned? … I’m not sure what kind of animal you’re talking about here,” Wills said.
In their initial review of the proposal, city staff had written that pedestrian and greenspace features seemed to be an “afterthought” in the plan. The plan also necessitates cutting down mature trees.
This, staff wrote, went against the intent of the zoning category, which is to “foster natural resource conservation and neighborhood cohesiveness through maximizing open space, creating parks and walking trails, and planning on a pedestrian scale.”
The council, however, was satisfied with the plan. Councilman Johnny Walker made the motion to approve the plan.
“I appreciate the developer working with the homeowners of Sugar Springs … I plead with you to continue to be good neighbors with them,” he said.
