MARIETTA — The real estate brokers who have purchased more than four acres of downtown real estate said this week they hope to turn their properties, located along Church Street north of Marietta Square, into a bustling mixed-use destination.
“I think we would like to extend the destination that is currently Marietta Square up and into really this entire block,” said Jack Arnold, co-founder and principal of Atlanta-based Bridger Properties, at the property. “That means activity sort of all the time. Saturday morning at 10, there's not a lot of action in the offices. So, how do we create something that's alive, not just during office hours?”
Bridger in late January purchased the properties from Marietta’s Eubanks family. The total sale price was about $17.35 million, according to Cobb property records.
The seven properties include roughly 97,000 square feet of building space, spread across the historic Marietta Station office buildings, Marietta Square Market food hall and several retail storefronts along Church Street. Bridger also now owns the pedestrian bridge that spans the railroad tracks, and a 1.25-acre parking lot just north of the food hall. The firm has 79 clients spread throughout the properties.
The deal is probably the largest ever private real estate transaction in downtown Marietta, reckons former councilman Philip Goldstein, whose family owns the lion’s share of private property on Marietta Square.
Selling all of the properties together makes it even more valuable, Goldstein said. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
The total appraised value of all the properties — as calculated by the county — is about $11 million.
While showing the MDJ around Monday, Arnold and his business partner, Merritt Lancaster, said the firm has established a management office on site and is in the process of repairing the stairs that provide access to the pedestrian bridge.
The duo has also met with city officials, such as city Economic Development Director Daniel Cummings. Bridger, Cummings said, wanted to introduce themselves and learn as much as possible about the area.
"It was really ... a lot of background information, just about some of the moving parts on the Square and the different groups that operate, and a little bit of the history and the development of the Square," Cummings said. "A lot of it was probably things that they had done in their preliminary research ... Nothing specific, but more just general kind of perspective — where the Square's been, and maybe where it's going."
Bridger has been guarded about its plans for the property. Arnold and Lancaster said locals have told the owners that they’d like to see a grocery store or more full-service food and beverage options in the area (most of the food hall’s tenants are counter service).
Northpond Partners, a Chicago-based private equity group, is an equity partner in the deal. A description of Marietta Station on Northpond’s website says that the area includes “at least one residential development opportunity.”
Arnold and Lancaster said there were no immediate plans for residential development. They also said there were no plans “in the near term” for the parking lot north of the food hall.
The two men spoke of providing more dynamic and vibrant uses to Church Street, which is sleepier than the Square once the offices close for the day.
“It fits the strict technical definition of mixed use, in that we have office and retail uses,” Lancaster said. “And we'd like to sort of update it to kind of the modern definition of mixed use, where it's a mix of uses cohesively.”
