MARIETTA — Before her students took the stage — or, more accurately, the silk — at Atherton Square Saturday, coach Sarah Priest gave them the usual advice: don’t go too fast, and make sure your movements are big, so you can catch the fabric.
“Exactly what I told them was, it’s really windy today,” she said with a laugh, “so if the wind starts blowing, take a deep breath.”
The performers, all students or coaches at North Georgia Aerials, took over Atherton Square, the space behind the Marietta Welcome Center and Cool Beans cafe, as part of the slate of performers at M2R TrailFest.
The one-day festival puts the spotlight on the Mountain to River Trail, which stretches from Kennesaw Mountain to Marietta’s border with unincorporated Cobb on Atlanta Street, passing through the city's downtown on the way. According to the festival’s website, it is “the backbone for future growth of Marietta’s planned trail system which will connect residents, pedestrians, and cyclists from across the City of Marietta.”
Performers Saturday included several musical acts, a spoken word artist and, of course, the aerialists.
Grabbing ribbons of magenta nylon hanging from a large, metal frame, they climbed tens of feet into the air, wrapping themselves in the fabric along the way. Suspended in the air, they unfurled and spun themselves to music, an airborne ballet.
Audrey Batter has been attending North Georgia Aerials for six years. In a couple of weeks, she’ll be a coach there.
Asked what it was like to be up there, suspended upside down in the “silk,” she admitted it could be nerve-wracking.
“Basically, ‘don’t fall,’” she said with a laugh, revealing her mantra while airborne. “It’s a lot of mental strength, because you’re trying to take a … hard physical sport and make it look as delicate as possible.”
Although it beggars belief “there are actually a number of us that are terrified of heights,” Priest said. “It’s scary but it’s exhilarating at the same time.”
