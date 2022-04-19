EAST COBB — Boosters of a new city of East Cobb have for months pointed to the proposed city’s feasibility study as the reigning evidence of the future city’s success, should the voters give it the go-ahead next month.
The 60,000-resident area would enjoy public safety services on par with Cobb County’s, promising local self-determination and a budget surplus of nearly $3 million. And, all importantly, with no new taxes.
In a Tuesday night debate with cityhood opponents, attended by over a hundred viewers, the feasibility study came to resemble a Rorschach test more than holy writ.
Where cityhood advocates say the Georgia State University study is conservative, underestimating the city’s revenues, the anti-cityhood East Cobb Alliance called it “aggressive” and “flawed.” The study overestimates the cash the city would bring in, while waving away the costs that would quickly mount, they argue.
On many questions, panelists indicated they didn't have a crystal ball — for opponents, the feasibility study was too vague. For supporters, they said they couldn't answer questions that would be decided by the future city council.
They largely debated the brass-tack policy questions of cityhood, downplaying the political tensions that have bubbled to the surface in recent months.
Concerns over density and affordable housing remained a major point of discussion, each side claiming the mantle of keeping east Cobb as it is.
As one undecided attendee, Dan Henak, saw it, “That's the one thing about East Cobb is, we don’t have any room. We live in Indian Hills and every day, I’m seeing another house being bulldozed down, and a McMansion coming up. I don’t know people can even afford this (stuff).”
Mindy Seger of the anti-cityhood contingent argued Cobb County affords ample opportunities for residents to make their voices heard on land use decisions. New cities, meanwhile, come to need high-density development to support their ballooning budgets.
“Cities tend to create affordable housing programs to support workforce housing and their local businesses. We've seen this in local communities around us. We've seen this in Roswell, we've seen this in Sandy Springs, we've seen this in other suburban cities … When you form a city, these things come with it,” Seger argued.
Rebutted cityhood proponent Cindy Cooperman, “There have been several alarming decisions that have been made on the number of projects that are coming in towards the boundaries of east Cobb. It’s just a matter of time.
“And yes, you can engage with your Cobb County Commission. But do you really want to have to whip up a Facebook post and an activist group every time you disagree with a decision?”
Further policy-heavy talk circled the public safety issue. East Cobb is unique among the four cityhood proposals in the county in that it proposes to create its own police and fire services, in part by taking over existing county facilities.
Though Cobb County government officials have warned incorporation could increase fire and police response times, Cooperman said those estimates were “rudimentary.” In all likelihood, the new city could work out arrangements with surrounding jurisdictions to match the current level of service.
Anti-cityhood speaker Bob Lax countered that in only one city created in the last two decades — South Fulton — has the fire department reached the ISO 1 rating, the premier level of service for fire response.
Tuesday night’s discussion largely remained civil, even sedate. Tensions flashed, however, when a question was posed about East Cobb Alliance’s call to “follow the money” of the real estate developers funding the cityhood initiative.
Craig Chapin of the East Cobb Cityhood Committee called the insinuation “categorically false,” a “conspiracy theory,” and a “fear tactic.”
"You look online, there's been really a cancel culture against those that have been for the city (with) over-aggressive attacks. And it just makes you wonder what's really driving it,” Chapin said.
“It is not a conspiracy theory, but rather a question that the community has been asking us and is asking the committee to answer — what is the expected return on investment?” said Seger, saying 11 of the 14 cityhood committee members have ties to commercial real estate.
Cooperman shot back, “It’s been the sweat of this man, myself, and the rest of the committee members who have been doing it. Attacking someone because they work in the real estate industry or they're a developer, it's just ridiculous. Again, what evidence does anyone have that these people are up to something up to no good?”
One attendee, who came into the debate leaning in favor of cityhood but still undecided, enjoyed the to-and-fro of the discussion, to a point.
“What I didn't like is they kept saying go read, go read, go read — I want to know the truth,” said Erin Tallant. “It’s like, he said, she said. Give me the truth — what is the law? What is the rule? What will happen? Not maybe. What will happen?"
Forces for and against cityhood will convene again on May 4 at Pope High School, in the second debate hosted by the East Cobb Rotary Club.
