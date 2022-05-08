ACWORTH — The local pitmasters at Ferley’s BBQ dominated at the 12th annual Smoke on the Lake BBQ festival, where they were crowned the festival’s grand champions Saturday.
Held in downtown Acworth’s Logan Farm Park, the festival is the major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of North Cobb, according to Hicks Malonson, a member and past president of the club. The money is distributed throughout the year to local charities.
Dave Swickerath, another past president of the club and the festival’s co-chairman, said the festival this year had set an attendance record, with ticket sale revenue doubling year-over-year.
“Either more people came or the people that came were really hungry,” he said with a laugh.
A team representing east Marietta’s Piedmont Church won Saturday’s People’s Choice award as well as the “Reserve Champion” award, which is given to the team that racks up the second-most points across the competition’s several categories. Grease Fire BBQ won the Lord of the Wings trophy, and Chili Mo’s earned first-place in the “mystery meat” category with its bacon.
But Ferley’s, a five-time participant in the festival, cleaned up in every other category, with judges anointing its pork, ribs, chicken and sauce the best at the festival.
“There was a lot of great barbecue — pork chicken and ribs — that were submitted to the (Georgia Barbecue Association) judges, but it was very unusual and a very special event for the same cook team to be the winner in all three categories,” Swickerath said. “I’ve never seen it before. And I don’t think anyone there has ever seen it before either. So it was something special. (Clay Thomas) knows his stuff.”
Clay Thomas had been barbecuing for years before he decided last year to leave his job in research and development at Novelis to open Ferley’s on Glade Road in Acworth.
“Everybody loved what we did, and we took a chance,” he said.
The secret to Ferley’s success is simple, according to his son, Christopher, who does much of the cooking there.
“Love and care — that’s the only thing truly about it,” he said. He and his parents work in the restaurant every day. His brother, Dan Thomas, comes in on weekends.
“It’s been stressful, honestly,” Christopher Thomas said of his new life as pitmaster-in-training. “But honestly it’s so rewarding. Truly rewarding,” he continued, gesturing toward his parents. “I want to do as best I can for them.”
Clay Thomas too has found his new career challenging, but rewarding.
“This is going to be our retirement now,” he recalled thinking when he left Novelis. It hasn’t been an easy retirement. “We’re working seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The restaurant business is hard, but when you put a lot of love into it, you get great results.”
