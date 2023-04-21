The city of Acworth announced Friday it was permanently closing the School Street railroad crossing downtown, citing a history of collisions between trains and cars.
"While there is an element of convenience that all of us will lose, ultimately safety was the deciding factor in the decision for closure," the city said in a press release. "The city has exhausted all efforts with the Railroad to identify alternate crossing locations to supplement the closure with no success."
According to the city, since 2018 there have been 48 incidents of vehicles getting stuck on the tracks. Drivers are cited, but the problem has cost the police and public works departments money and resources.
The most recent incident occurred Thursday when a truck and trailer got stuck and was hit by a train, the city said. The collision damaged the south cross arm, rendering it inoperable, and CSX placed concrete barricades at the crossing to prevent its use.
The city attributed the frequent issues at the crossing to the railroad continually raising the tracks "to a point where it has created grade and site distance challenges," leading to trucks and trailers getting stuck. The city has added warning signage, but the problem continued.
"Over the last few months, there have been several notable train derailments across the country. While collisions at the intersection would not be the only cause of a derailment, they certainly can increase the chances. The railroad does carry hazardous materials through our community and a derailment of a train carrying those materials could lead to a serious public health event," the city wrote.
The closure will affect the ongoing Northside Drive Improvement Project, the city noted.
A survey distributed to residents who would be impacted by closing the crossing received mixed feedback, according to the city, with "about half for keeping it open and half for closure."
"After careful consideration of the feedback and arriving at the conclusion that the city has little influence over the Railroad’s operations, it has been decided to permanently close the School Street Crossing.
"The city appreciates the feedback we have received from our residents and businesses during this process."
