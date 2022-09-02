This map from Acworth's Planning and Zoning website shows the location of an expanded townhome development (1) and a new commercial development on Cobb Parkway (2), both of which were approved by the Board of Aldermen Thursday.
ACWORTH — The Board of Aldermen Thursday night gave approval to a new, over 27,000-square-foot commercial development on Cobb Parkway.
The site will sit on a seven-acre collection of parcels between Cobb Parkway and Mars Hill Road, about half a mile south of Highway 92.
A site plan indicates the project will consist of five freestanding commercial structures to be developed by Atlanta-based Prime Engineering, but their future tenants remain a mystery. Acworth City Manager James Albright said businesses could include quick-service restaurants, a daycare, and more.
Justin Purucker, project manager for Prime and the city’s contact for the development, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Property records for the two parcels indicate they were purchased by German grocery chain Lidl in 2017 for a combined $3 million. Mayor Tommy Allegood told the MDJ Lidl had originally sought to build a store there, but the project never materialized, and it’s now looking to sell the property.
Further down Cobb Parkway, the board also approved a 24-unit expansion to an existing townhome development, currently comprised of 18 buildings, east of Acworth Due West Road.
Albright said that project was originally slated as a mixed-use development when it was built in 2015, but the commercial portion “never came to fruition.” The Marietta-based Aylen Group instead opted to expand its residential offerings.
“Even just talking to the community and going through different iterations, we figured that this is not the best use,” said Arvind Manthu of Aylen. “…And we have decided that accountants would make better sense.”
Both developments were approved unanimously by the Board of Aldermen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.