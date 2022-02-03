ACWORTH — Mayor Tommy Allegood asked developer John Wieland: what might it take to get a home in that mixed-use development you’re building downtown?
“Tommy, you’re going to have to make a reservation to make a reservation,” Allegood recalled Wieland telling him.
It was among several anecdotes the mayor shared at his annual state of the city address Thursday, anecdotes that capture the mood in the small but quickly growing city.
Acworth’s population grew almost 10% between 2010 and 2020, from 20,425 to 22,440, according to the latest census figures. And it is set to grow further, with several developments in the works, the mayor told the crowd of businesspeople and elected officials who’d gathered at the Acworth Community Center to hear his address.
Wieland is building 29 homes at the intersection of Lemon Street and Southside Drive, Allegood said. A “mixed medical neighborhood,” offering housing and a soon-to-be announced medical care provider will be built on Cherokee Street. Cottages and townhomes are coming to Baker Road, and luxury townhomes are being built beside Logan Farm Park.
Those aren’t the only things in the works, however. The $57 million widening of a 2.8-mile stretch of Highway 92, is slated for completion in December, according to the mayor. A convenience store will be built on South Main Street. The city is “becoming a hotel destination,” Allegood said, and, if three hotel projects being considered for the city come to fruition, the city’s share of Cobb’s hotel/motel tax is expected to double. Even the Liberty Hill Cemetery is getting an upgrade.
All told, 90 businesses opened in the city last year, 18 developments are underway, and 50 “prospects” are looking to invest in the city, the mayor said.
Acworth is subject to national trends, the mayor added. In particular, the city is experiencing the growth in housing costs seen by many other U.S. cities, and is also battling the nationwide labor shortage.
The mayor put a positive spin on the price of housing, saying the rapid growth in property values, 20% growth in the last year alone, would bolster the city’s tax base. As for the labor shortage, city government has weathered it relatively well — the city is “91% staffed,” the mayor said.
City employees Tamie Seivers and Timeka Gabriel, who work in customer service, said the picture of a thriving city painted by the mayor was accurate.
People moving in from out of state “always say, ‘Oh, this is such a quaint little town,’” Gabriel said. “And we’ve actually witnessed the transformation ... its amazing, I’ve only been here four years to see everything that’s come about.”
