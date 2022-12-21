ACWORTH — Though the night was cold, a sizable crowd gathered Tuesday, the third night of Hanukkah, at Logan Farm Park for Acworth's 10th annual menorah lighting ceremony.
Lighting an additional candle on the menorah on each of Hanukkah's eight nights is a central part of the Jewish Festival of Lights. The eight nights of Hanukkah represent the miracle of an oil lamp burning for eight nights in Jerusalem's Second Temple after the Jewish victory over the Syrian-Greeks more than 2,000 years ago.
"The menorah is all about light," said Rabbi Zalman Charytan, who led the ceremony. "A little bit of light has the power to dispel a lot of darkness and that's what this holiday is all about."
In Acworth, the Hanukkah celebration began 10 years ago as a partnership between the city of Acworth and the local Chabad of Kennesaw, where Charytan is rabbi. Charytan said Mayor Tommy Allegood came to him and suggested a Hannukah event, which Chabad of Kennessaw then helped organize.
"Being able to give our Jewish brothers and sisters a voice in our seasonal celebrations is important," Allegood said.
Acworth tries to be inclusive by celebrating holidays across religious, racial and ethnic lines, Allegood said.
Allegood and newly instated Chief of Police Jesse Evans lit the central candle, or shammash, which is used to light the rest of the candles on a regular sized menorah. The Acworth menorah is giant, so each of the candles was lit with the help of a long torch rather than the shammash.
"A little bit of light, a very small amount of light, has the ability to banish much darkness," Charytan said. After the candles were lit, Charytan recited a blessing in Hebrew along with the crowd.
The holiday comes as the Anti-Defamation League reported that 2021 was a record year for harassment, vandalism, and violence against Jews in the United States.
Charytan, who is originally from Canada and moved to Acworth 16 years ago, said he hasn't personally experienced antisemitism in Georgia. He's happy that multiple Cobb cities hold menorah lighting ceremonies.
"I think these small towns out here, they welcome diversity and it's important to them that every member of society, every religion, can feel welcome here," Charytan said.
After the lighting, attendees went inside Tanyard Creek Overlook, a nearby venue, for food, including the traditional potato latkes and sufganiyot, the latter of which are jelly doughnuts.
Louis Horowitz, a member of Charytan's congregation, has been involved with the lighting ceremony since its inception. He said when he first moved to Acworth, the Jewish community was less connected.
"I knew of a handful, but I was related to them," Horowitz said.
Since then, Horowitz has seen dramatic change, which he credits to Charytan.
"He brought a big community together that was so fragmented. He brought us together and I now I know a couple others," Horowitz said, gesturing at the long line of people waiting in line for food.
Several people at the reception said they look forward to the traditions of the holiday, such as latkes and dreidels, but also the spirit of joy and hope that come with the season.
"It's the hopefulness, in what's traditionally a season of hope for everyone," said Frieda Wilson, while spinning a dreidel. "Everybody has something during this season that's hopeful towards the future. This is one of those things."
