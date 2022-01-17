ACWORTH — Undeterred in the aftermath of weekend winter storms, Acworth came together Monday morning for the 12th straight year to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
Some 60 residents braved the near-freezing temperatures and early-morning damp to make the city’s traditional unity march through downtown. The procession snaked past historic locations of the city’s Black community, like Bethel A.M.E. Church and Doyal Hill Park, named for Acworth’s first Black elected official.
“It's an important tradition for us,” Mayor Tommy Allegood said once the attendees had filed into the city’s community center and relieved themselves of a few layers of winter clothing. “For the last 12 years, we met on the morning of Dr. King's birthday, just like this. Whether it be in a church, or the community center … we've met, we’ve come together as a community to celebrate Dr. King's birthday.”
The city typically pairs King’s memorial with a day of service projects, but those events were postponed for fear of inclement weather, along with a planned presentation from the Acworth Achievers, a mentoring and after-school program.
“I’m surprised a lot of them showed up today. We told them they did not have to be here with the weather. A lot of them are young, new drivers, and they braced it and came out,” said Daulton Hill, a program coordinator.
Keynoting the morning program was Lewis Preston, a businessman and former head coach of the Kennesaw State University men’s basketball team. Preston, a Virginia native, recalled his mother being one of the first students to integrate their local school system in the early 1960s.
“So when we talk about Dr. King, the first person I think about is my mother — because my mother was the only person of color in a 1,500-student school. She was called every name in the book but a child of God,” Preston said.
“She told us — her four boys — to make sure we’re always giving back to the community in some way, shape, or form. So in order to move forward into the present and into the future, you have to understand the past.”
Preston, who spent much of his life moving every few years as he pursued coaching gigs, said he chose Acworth to call home because of its sense of diversity, history, and community.
“We've had some tough conversations in this room, a little bit more than a year ago," he said, to nods of assent from the audience. "They were hard conversations, when we were talking about racial and social injustice. You can't run away from it. You can't hide from it."
