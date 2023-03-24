Petergaye Ricketts, Niya Rhodes, 4, Ajia Rhodes, Ingrid Ricketts-Smith, and Jordan Rhodes, of Ricketts Rhodes Events, enjoy the 2023 Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Kevin McNerney, owner and brew master of Glover Park Brewery, enjoys a beer with Stephanie Coston and Maggi Moss during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Claire Campbell, Natalie Scheuster and Cheryl Parker enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Cory Brogue samples pie from Pie Bar during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Ben Perkins and Isabelle Melvin enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Lawson Powers enjoys the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Destiny Pugh and Vanthan Abernathy serve up drinks to thirsty customers during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Dannia Balestena, owner of Dough in the Box, helps Diana Oshobu of Powder Springs select a doughnut during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Acacja Cronic, of Salon Alon, enjoys the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Angela Bockmon and Sheryl Lanham enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Ashley Dodson and Ryan Puffer of Capital City Home Loans enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Ashlyn Osburn and Stephanie Teal serve up Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Musician Barry Lancaster, a Best of Cobb winner, sings during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Chef and owner of Eatin' Fresh Kitchen Courney Eaton, middle, Izzy Welsh and Megan Brennan work their booth during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Ixtzel Carr and Whitney Black enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Kaila, Sohia and Jack Allen enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Glover Park Brewery owner Kevin McNerney pours a beer at the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Kevin Ray enjoys the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Laura Anderson and Nicole Andjuar have a laugh during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Mackenzie Whiten and Alexis Lord enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Chris and Nina John engage with potential customers during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Salon owner Nina John during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Paul Powers during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Shawn King pours a beer during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Shelly-Ann Watson, Betsy Madrerohon, and Rebecca Viar enjoy the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Susan Harlan hands out coupons during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Sydnie Swartwood, far right, enjoys the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Terry Mcleod grabs some food during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Tim Huddleston serves up BBQ during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Vivian Gamel and Brayden Allmon serve samples of pie during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Zack Boyland attempts to throw a ping pong ball into some cups during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
People have a good time during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
Police working during the Best of Cobb festivities Thursday evening at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.
MARIETTA — Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the 2023 Cobb Life magazine's Best of Cobb festivities, presented by Superior Plumbing, Thursday evening at the Jim Miller Park Event Center.
More than 380,000 votes were cast in this year's contest, in which Cobb Life and Marietta Daily Journal readers select their favorite businesses in the county.
Food, drinks and laughter filled the event space as business cards exchanged hands and the smell of pizza, barbecue and doughnuts wafted through the air.
Barry Lancaster, Best of Cobb winner in the performing arts category, sang a variety of songs while perched atop a stage 20 feet above the crowd of well over a thousand that visited a record 71 vendor booths at the event.
Kevin McNerney, local brewmaster and owner of Glover Park Brewery, was set up in a corner, pouring beer and conversing with Best of Cobb winners and other party goers.
"It's great to be here celebrating," McNerney said.
Attendees appeared to agree with him, lining up to try some of his brews.
Winners were excited to show their awards, including some who have won several years consecutively.
"Three years in a row," said Laura Anderson, of Blue Pineapple Travel. "It's a big deal. We work really hard."
Courtney Eaton, chef and owner of Eatin' Fresh Kitchen, a catering and meal prep business, was thrilled to win again.
"It feels absolutely fabulous," Eaton said. "It's awesome to have support."
Representing Tours of Marietta, Kevin Ray passed out brochures and fliers to anyone walking by.
"It's real fun to take a tour," Ray said. "There's so much history here."
