Walter Keen "Kee" Carlisle, Jr., of Marietta, a beloved local artist known for his eccentric style and folk art, passed away at his home Tuesday, March 15. He was 73.
At 50, dissatisfied with his career in public relations, Carlisle met with a psychologist to find a new direction. The psychologist had decorated his office with folk art, and when Carlisle saw it, he knew what he wanted to do.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said Carlisle had a special ability to make art out of what some people would see as waste.
“I was always amazed when he would use what would have been kindling to somebody else and make art with it,” Tumlin said. “You know, he kept it simple. I mean, he was just that creative. I respected that he took stuff everybody else stepped over and made something out of it.”
Carlisle was born in Macon on Aug. 9, 1948. He graduated from the University of Georgia, where he met his first wife, Erica Cochran. The two were married from 1971 to 1990, and lived in Decatur with their three children, Eric, Andrew, and Paula.
After college, Carlisle served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After leaving the Army, he became an avid distance runner, representing Atlanta Track Club in marathons, ultra-marathons, and 10Ks.
Carlisle worked in public relations at firms across Atlanta, and this line of work led him to his second wife, Karen Carlisle, who had a daughter named Katherine, adopted from El Salvador.
“There was a story about me adopting my daughter from El Salvador as a single mom in the Mother's Day issue of the Atlanta Business Chronicle,” she said. “Kee told me he read it and thought, ‘that's just the kind of woman I'd like to be married to.'”
Their relationship started with formal business lunches that Kee Carlisle arranged every so often.
“He called me, and I thought, ‘Oh, that guy was always so nice. Yeah, I'll meet him for lunch,’” Karen Carlisle said. “We met, and we started going out to business lunches about once a month, and finally, he asked me out, and we dated every day for six weeks and got engaged.”
When Carlisle turned 50, he had grown weary of public relations and wanted to indulge his creativity, Karen Carlisle said. After meeting with the psychologist who had hung folk art in his office, Kee Carlisle and his wife moved to Marietta and opened Sessions Street Studios, originally known as Sessions Street Folk Art.
“He always had a creative side to him,” Karen Carlisle said. “He really got into folk art, or ‘outsider art,’ where you make art with found objects, you know, like rusty yard art that you see in people's yards or making a pig out of a propane tank, things like that.”
One year after opening his studio, he quit his PR job and embraced life as an artist.
Known for his unique style of art, he had a life-size papier-mâché doll, which he and Karen called the Barbara Bush doll because of its gray hair and pearls, sitting on the front porch. A folk-art piano that he painted in 2019 can be seen on Marietta Square.
Kee Carlisle's Barbara Bush doll birthed a story that Karen will never forget and still laughs about to this day.
“We had a swing on the front porch, which we put (the Barbara Bush doll) in,” Karen Carlisle said. “It had snowed one night, and we were in the house watching TV, and we saw all these blue police lights out front, so we went out there to see what was going on. The policemen were laughing so hard they couldn't even talk…somebody had driven by the house and called the police, saying there was a frozen dead woman on our front porch.”
Besides being an artist, Kee Carlisle was also a muse, often modeling for portrait artists teaching in Atlanta.
When he was out and about in Marietta, he became known for his colorful Hawaiian shirts, fedoras and, more than anything else he wore, his orange Crocs. His Crocs, Karen Carlisle said, even garnered him praise from one of the most well-known and talented golfers in the history of the sport.
“He and I were at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, and Tiger Woods was walking up the fairway,” Karen Carlisle said. “Of course Kee’s orange Crocs jumped out at Tiger, and he just looked at Kee and said, ‘Nice shoes, man!’ Kee was very excited that Tiger Woods complimented his orange Crocs. They were legendary; everybody in Marietta knew about Kee and his orange Crocs.”
Besides operating his art studio, he served on the boards of the Marietta History Center, Special Needs Cobb and numerous art and history boards. He also served as a Kiwanis Club of Marietta flag captain, taking pride in the 9/11 flag display at Kennesaw Mountain.
Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker remembers Carlisle for his affability and the way he cared about people and his adopted city.
“I've known him a long time. He was a charismatic type and very likeable,” Walker said. “I hated to read about his passing. He did good things in Marietta, cared about the city, and he left us too early.”
Tumlin describes him as a delightful person who loved his community and worked hard for it.
“We’ll miss him…and the art he would slap on the sidewalk on the (Marietta) Square,” Tumlin said. “He added a lot to the city of Marietta. He was a great guy and a true asset for our city.”
A member of First United Methodist in Marietta, Carlisle loved singing in the choir and going on mission trips, traveling to Guatemala, Ecuador, and to Louisiana and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina.
“Going on (international mission trips) takes a special breed,” Tumlin, who went to church with Carlisle, said. “When you don't have the comforts of home and you reach out to people who speak a different language—he had a passion for that, and I just always admired that trait.”
The young people Carlisle met in foreign countries during his mission work could never remember their visitors’ names, but they always recognized him, the man in the orange Crocs, Karen Carlisle said.
Kee and Karen Carlisle were married from 1991 to 2015, and Kee Carlisle adopted Karen Carlisle's daughter after they married. Although they would eventually divorce, they remained in each other’s lives until he died, Karen Carlisle said.
When asked what drew her to Kee, Karen Carlisle spent a moment reflecting and replied, “so many things.”
“He always made me laugh. I always wanted a man that was going to make me laugh and adore me, and he did both,” she said. “He was so bright and so well read and so fun and funny.”
Besides his caring nature and charm, Karen said she loved how they could relate over their shared Georgia roots.
“He was just a good, old Georgia boy, which I loved,” she said. “I grew up in Atlanta. He grew up in Macon. We just had so much in common and had so much fun all the time just doing the littlest things.”
Kee Carlisle is survived by his children, Eric of Marietta; Andrew of Greensboro, NC; Paula Beebe of Atlanta; and Katherine Carlisle of Woodstock; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
First United Methodist Church of Marietta will host a memorial service Tuesday, April 19, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow in the church's reception hall.
The funeral arrangements are being handled by SouthCare Funeral Home in Marietta.
