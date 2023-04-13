MARIETTA — The smell of railroad ties and break dust fills the air outside of a sturdy brick building downtown known as Kennesaw House.
Home of the Marietta History Center, it was originally built as a cotton warehouse in 1845 by Marietta’s first mayor, John H. Glover.
Dix Fletcher would purchase the building 10 years later in 1855 and turn it into a hotel.
This was where James J. Andrews and his band of 19 volunteer raiders from the Union Army spent the night before embarking on what would later be called The Great Locomotive Chase.
Inside the history center, stepping off the elevator and turning right, the room where Andrews stayed is set up to look similar to how it did 161 years ago, complete with a mannequin figure dressed to look like Andrews peering out the window toward the tracks.
The creaking of wood and a musty smell of old books provides a haunting atmosphere for visitors to reflect on what must have been a long, nervous night for Andrews before he embarked on his plan to help restore the Union.
Andrews and his raiders boarded a train powered by The General locomotive 161 years ago this week on the morning of April 12, 1862.
Exactly one year after the first shots were fired on Fort Sumter, the first battle of the Civil War, Andrews, a Kentucky-born civilian scout, and his volunteers stepped on board the northbound passenger train on a rainy day in Marietta. The train was heading for Big Shanty, Kennesaw.
Around 6 a.m., The General made a quick stop at the Lacy Hotel in Kennesaw so passengers could have breakfast, usually consisting of grits, ham with red gravy, eggs, fresh biscuits, buttered pancakes with sorghum syrup and boiled coffee for 25 cents, according to Kennesaw’s Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. Dining cars were not yet in common use.
While the train was stopped, Andrews and his raiders commandeered The General and three box cars and sped off toward Chattanooga, cutting telegraph wires as they attempted to do as much damage to the railroad as possible.
When the conductor of The General, William Fuller, noticed the train leaving without him, he yelled, “They are stealing my train!” according to the museum. He ran after it on foot for about two miles accompanied by engineers Jeff Cain and Anthony Murphy before jumping on a polecar, which was used to repair tracks. He went to use the locomotive Yonah at the Etowah Depot to continue the pursuit.
Fuller would eventually switch trains to the locomotive The Texas, which is housed at the Atlanta History Center, chasing Andrews in reverse for almost 80 miles along the Western & Atlantic Railroad.
Due to substantial rains in the days before the heist, the raiders weren’t able to burn any of the water-logged bridges down. Unable to take the time to stop to refuel their supply of wood, the raiders were forced to abandon the train two miles north of Ringgold and flee on foot.
All 20 men were captured, with Andrews and seven others convicted as spies and hanged.
The raiders would become the first recipients of the Medal of Honor, except for Andrews, since he was ineligible as a civilian.
“The raiders receiving the first Medal of Honor awards cements this event in our national history,” said Amy Reed, director of the Marietta History Center. “They gave their lives to save the Union, and that is important. It’s definitely a story people love hearing.”
Many school groups visit the museum, where they listen to the story of the Great Locomotive Chase in the bedroom where Andrews slept.
“Even if they haven’t heard the story, most people have a basic knowledge of the Civil War time frame to connect the events to the community,” Reed said. “We tell people to go check out the Southern Museum to see The General, and the Atlanta History Center to see The Texas. There are so many historic sites you can visit that are attached to the story. There is a lot there to learn from. It’s a fun story of a locomotive speeding backwards trying to catch the stolen train. It’s literally a story made for Hollywood.”
Disney turned it into a film in 1956, staring Fess Parker as Andrews and Jeffrey Hunter as Fuller.
Across the tracks in Kennesaw from where The General was stolen, The Southern Museum now houses the locomotive and tells the story of The Great Locomotive Chase.
“The raid may have failed, but it reminded the Confederates how vulnerable their lines were,” said Joshua Whitfield, curator at The Southern Museum. “It really flustered the home front of the Confederacy at the time.”
The museum attracts people who are passionate about railroad and Civil War history, Whitfield said.
“People love learning about the history of The General,” Whitfield said. “Most who come here know a little bit about the chase, and others become educated on it for the first time. We have a very robust education program with many school trips. Kids always seem excited to learn the story.”
The Southern Museum is located on 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw and open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click on Southern Museum.
The Marietta History Center is located in Kennesaw House next to the train tracks by Marietta Square. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
