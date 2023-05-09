Last year, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta produced more property tax revenue than Cobb County paid out of its general fund for debt service on the project, the county’s chief financial officer said Tuesday.
Cobb CFO Bill Volckmann said the county had crossed a major milestone in 2022 in a presentation to the Cobb Board of Commissioners.
From 2015 to 2022, the county had been projected to pay $6.4 million annually out of its general fund to service its debt on the stadium, which was funded with $300 million in public funds.
In 2022, however, the county paid only $2.1 million out of its general fund for stadium debt service, due to the strength of other revenue sources. At the same time, the Braves and the other properties at the Battery paid $2.5 million in property taxes.
“This is really a milestone moment for us in Cobb County, as we netted $400,000 above and beyond the requirements for the debt service, for the first time since this investment began,” Volckmann said.
Cobb continues to pay around $22.5 million annually to service its debt on the stadium. In addition to general fund expenditures, the debt service is funded by a variety of tax sources including hotel/motel taxes, the Cumberland Special Service District, rental car taxes and annual Braves payments of $6.1 million.
“Countywide, residents are not paying into the debt service for the bonds,” Volckmann said. “... The reason we’re able to achieve this is the investment the Braves and their partners have made at the Battery. So these are some staggering numbers here.”
Volckmann presented a series of other figures to illustrate the area’s growth.
The taxable value of the land at the Battery has risen from $5 million in 2014 to $736 million in 2022.
In 2022, the Battery produced $26.5 million in sales tax revenue — $6.8 million for Cobb County, $3.8 million for the Cobb County School District and $15.9 million for the state of Georgia.
Mike Plant is president and CEO of the Braves Development Company, the team’s real estate arm. He said the Braves and Cobb had found a “secret sauce” of successful public-private investment that other sports teams around the world are trying to emulate.
“You’re going to see some incredible impact numbers,” he said before Volckmann’s presentation. “I think again just, proof that the risk and the faith and the confidence you had in us nine years ago is definitely providing a lot of impact to Cobb County and the community, in a bunch of different ways.”
Per Plant, the Battery had 10 million visitors in 2022, 80% of whom were from outside the county.
In 2022, the Battery opened 52,000 square feet of new office and retail space, Plant said. By the end of this year, the Battery will be completely leased out, he believes.
This year, Plant expects a new, 250,000-square-footy Truist Securities office tower to top out. The tower is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to Cobb.
Construction will begin this year on The Henry, a $500 million development featuring retail, apartments, condos, a hotel and a pedestrian bridge.
Last month, the Development Authority of Cobb County narrowly approved a $159.5 million bond request and $10 million in tax breaks for The Henry.
The Braves provided some of the land for the project in exchange for a 3% ownership stake in the project.
Commissioners pleased
The presentation was well-received by Cobb officials.
“I’m happy to see the numbers as they are … It looks like things continue to trend in a positive direction,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said.
Cupid pointed out that several revenue sources which fund debt service had recovered since 2020, and are now higher than pre-pandemic levels.
“Congratulations on the milestone, for all of us,” said Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose district includes the Battery. “And hopefully it is a trend that we see continue … What you’re seeing is the evidence of intentional work and collaboration.”
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell started her comments with a “Go Braves.”
“This is great news. … To seal this deal here, and make it even better, we need another World Series championship.”
Added Cupid, “and maybe an All-Star game.”
On that point, Plant said “Stay tuned,” adding he doesn’t know yet if an All-Star Game will come to Cobb in the next few years.
