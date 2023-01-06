NORTHEAST COBB — For the new year, Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell is looking ahead at multiple community improvement projects in her district as one years in the making is set to soon come to fruition.
Birrell, who was first elected to the commission in 2010, was reelected to a fourth term in November, winning 57.4% of the vote over Democratic challenger Christine Triebsch's 42.6%.
At the Cobb County Police Precinct 6 construction site, Birrell said it is about time a Cobb police outpost opens up in her neck of the woods.
The new building at Gordy Parkway and Sandy Plains Road will be the first police precinct located in Birrell’s District 3, which covers parts of northeast and central Cobb. The area has up to this point been serviced by Cobb Police Precinct 4, located in Commissioner Jerica Richardson’s district.
The new precinct is one of two projects from the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax coming to Birrell’s district, the other being a redesign of Gritters Library. Construction of the precinct, however, has been accompanied by wrangling over its cost.
The commission budgeted $5 million from the 2016 SPLOST toward the building, one of the last two projects, both in Birrell's district on the 2016 SPLOST list (the other is a rebuild of Gritters Library, located alongside Shaw Park on Canton Road).
In June, the construction cost for the precinct jumped by about $500,000. At the time, the board voted 4-1 in favor of using a $4 million contingency fund for capital projects to pay for the cost increase, with Commissioner Keli Gambrill opposed.
Improvements at Gritters have also not been spared the rising costs of construction: initially budgeted at $2.9 million, the library’s redesign was expected to balloon to $10.5 million in September.
“We’re way over budget at Gritters so…I’m trying to get more money to start it,” Birrell said.
Despite funding concerns, Birrell is excited about the precinct’s progress, which she is hopeful will be finished by the end of March for an April ribbon-cutting.
Tom McKelvey, the project superintendent from construction firm Batson-Cook, said his team has had to wait for different types of equipment throughout the process, which has led to delays since they broke ground at the site in December 2021.
"It's one of those things at the very end, where you gotta start scrambling, it seems like, because you've been waiting for so long," McKelvey said. "But we'll make it happen, it's not gonna be a big deal. We're gonna be ready, have everything wired, ready to go."
Birrell noted the precinct will be one of numerous county facilities in the immediate area around Gordy Parkway and Sandy Plains Road, which includes the Mountain View Aquatics Center, Mountain View Library, the Art Place at Mountain View and the Tim D. Lee Senior Center.
“I was trying to get it on the SPLOST list since I took office,” Birrell said of the precinct. “We really didn’t have enough officers to fill it initially – that’s been our problem for a while.”
In June, Cobb Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said the department would consolidate its special operations unit at the precinct before fully staffing it down the line.
Even as construction at Gritters is slow to get underway, Birrell is turning her sights toward 2022 SPLOST projects, including repurposing and renovating Shaw Park, where Gritters is located, and getting more funding for the Cobb Veterans Memorial.
Another of Birrell’s 2022 SPLOST projects is the further development of Ebenezer Downs Park, located at Ebenezer and Canton roads.
Outside of SPLOST projects, Birrell said she will also be looking at other priorities as the commission begins its work in 2023.
“We always have the budget, a balanced budget to pass,” Birrell said. “Trying to keep taxes low, where they are.”
She also noted that Cobb Countians will have the opportunity in 2024 to vote on transportation sales taxes. One, allowed under House Bill 170, is a tax that could be up to 1% and run up to five years, which would likely fund new roadway and trail infrastructure.
The other possibility is a mass transit sales tax. Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro area that can impose a 1%, up to 30-year sales tax for transit purposes — i.e., bus lines or railways — under HB 930.
“There’s a lot of meetings and work going on with (the Cobb Department of Transportation) in that respect,” Birrell said.
Birrell added that other items on the commission’s plate for 2023 will extend beyond this year, including the creation of a unified development code, which would fold the county’s development and zoning standards into a single document, as well as building out the county’s five-year strategic plan.
“There’s a lot to keep us busy and working on,” Birrell said.
