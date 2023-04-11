Bob Prillaman’s impact on Cobb County is indelible, the result of a life lived for others.
Bob Maurice Prillaman, called “a modern Merlin with a magic wand for leadership” when he was named the MDJ’s Cobb County Citizen of the Year in 2001, passed away Easter Sunday at the age of 90.
Prillaman was a successful businessman and retired executive at Caraustar Industries, but it was his service through philanthropy and activism that secured his legacy as one of Cobb’s finest. Among his many community service roles, he was instrumental in the growth of Wellstar Health System throughout Cobb and Georgia and the partnership between Wellstar and Kennesaw State University.
His commitment to improving Georgia’s health care system continued until the end of his life: He wrote about the closure of Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in a November MDJ guest column, encouraging continued collaboration among “all our local hospitals, our government and our community members — to address healthcare issues for our people and ensure they can get the best care possible, when they need it.”
Tom Phillips joined the Wellstar Board of Trustees in 1997, when Prillaman served as chair. The two men formed a bond that Phillips said was akin to brotherhood.
“He was a person that inspired me more so than ever to become involved in the community, and in healthcare and at KSU,” Phillips said. “He was a giver, he never was a taker, he was always the first to recognize a need for his talents and his financial resources — he’d be the first to come to the plate and set an example.
“He was an amazing, amazing man, and we’d call each other brothers,” Phillips added.
Humble beginnings
Born on February 4, 1933, in Bassett, Virginia, Prillaman was the only son of Owen Prillaman, a railroad laborer, and Mildred Prillaman, a schoolteacher.
Prillaman and his sister, Reba, grew up in a small house alongside the railroad tracks by the Smith River.
“He grew up very poor, and he made the most out of a wonderful life,” said Marietta attorney Randall Bentley, whose father was close friends with Prillaman, and who himself became a close friend and colleague of Prillaman’s.
Prillaman never realized how impoverished his family was growing up, even as they used an outhouse and well.
Despite that poverty, Prillaman was a kind and thoughtful youth, as related in a story his daughter, Cathy Brooks, recalled with fondness.
A boy in Prillaman’s class was not promoted to the next grade, but Prillaman and his friends decided they would continue to include the boy and maintain their friendship with him.
And when Prillaman returned years later to Bassett for his mother’s funeral, that friend he had kept close was there.
The friend “had walked miles in the cold snow to come to the funeral,” Brooks said. “Dad offered to find him a ride home but his friend insisted that he would walk as it was the least he could do for Dad helping him out years ago growing up.”
Brooks said her father continued the kind streak he started as a child, and numerous friends from later in his life attested to his loyalty as a friend.
“He was a great friend but an even better Dad,” Brooks said.
Much of Prillaman’s “wonderful life” was spent married to his wife, Lil. After graduating from Bassett High School in 1950, Prillaman attended Lincoln Memorial College in Tennessee, where he and Lil met.
They were wed in a small ceremony at First United Methodist Church of Marietta on February 26, 1954. Just last year, the couple won the MDJ’s Cutest Couple contest for Valentine’s Day.
Prillaman, who served his country as a member of the military police stationed in Germany, went on to finish his education at Georgia State University and ended up in Cobb County.
A man of his word
Prillaman’s long career in business was focused in the paper industry. During his career, he rose in the ranks of Austell-based Caraustar Industries, retiring as the company’s senior vice president in 1998 after 30 years of dedicated service.
A favorite story from former State Court Judge David Darden about Prillaman relates to his early years working at Austell Box Board, part of Caraustar.
A recent hire at the company, Prillaman was sent to Virginia by his boss to negotiate a contract with a major client.
“Bob was ushered into a conference room to meet with the client’s in-house attorney, an older gentleman oozing condescension,” Darden said.
As the lawyer attempted to intimidate Prillaman, wagging his finger in the young man’s face, Prillaman issued the attorney an ultimatum: If he did it one more time, Prillaman would break his finger.
“The lawyer persisted and Bob, always a man of his word, reached out and snapped the lawyer’s finger,” Darden said. “As Bob was being forcibly ejected from his employer’s biggest client, he remembered thinking about how short-lived his first career had been.”
Of course, Prillaman’s career with the company was far from over. Reporting to his CEO the next morning, he was issued a “pink slip,” though prior to packing his things, his boss said he would need to speak to the client’s CEO and issue an apology.
Before he could get the apology out, after introducing himself as Bob Prillaman, the client’s CEO interrupted.
“‘Is this Bobby Prillaman, from Bassett, Virginia?’” Darden recalled Prillaman telling the story. “(The CEO) then identified himself as a fellow product of Bassett and said he remembered the younger Bob as a child. ‘Listen,’ he continued, ‘our lawyer is a very unpleasant fellow and I’m sure he deserved that broken finger. Don’t give it another thought.’”
Upon hanging up the phone, Prillaman’s boss quickly assured him all was fine, and with the dismissal rescinded, Prillaman’s career continued. He eventually became a member of Austell Box Board’s governing board.
Prillaman was a national leader in recycling, chairing the Recycling Division of the American Paper Association, and he sat on and even chaired the boards of other recycling companies in New Jersey, Illinois and Texas.
Kessel Stelling, the former CEO of Synovus Financial Corp., said Prillaman, who he met through the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, was something like a father figure or older brother to him, adding that he always put others first, no matter his own success.
“He was a giant of a man, just in so many ways a larger than life figure, one of the finest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing in my life,” Stelling said.
Stelling noted Prillaman was accomplished in business, though that was not the topic of discussion when Stelling and his wife, Carol, visited Prillaman in hospice a few weeks ago.
“We didn’t talk about business deals, we talked about our families … we told stories about our marriages and we talked about our friends,” Stelling said. “There was no reason to talk about business because that’s not what Bob was most proud of, he was most proud of his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and really, his friends.”
Others before himself
Until the very end, Stelling said, Prillaman was thinking about others first.
Known for his keen sense of humor, terrific storytelling skills and overriding commitment to service, Prillaman sought to surround himself with people he could trust and love.
“He was one of the best judges of character I’ve ever met in my life,” Stelling said. “Bob was a master of cutting through all of the smoke and mirrors and really judging a person better than anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Prillaman’s devotion to others went beyond individuals. His son Owen said Prillaman had an affinity for south Cobb, where his work was based, and that “the depressed areas reminded him of his humble beginnings.”
His more than 50 years serving and working with the South Cobb Rotary Club was a testament to that love.
Prillaman’s passion for health care and education showed in his lasting commitment to boosting Wellstar and KSU, as he served for decades as a member of both organizations’ boards of trustees.
It was Bob Prillaman who saw a shortage of nurses and decided that he would devote his resources to helping the university expand its nursing program.
And in 2010, KSU’s Prillaman Hall, housing the school’s Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, was dedicated in honor of Bob and Lil as a result of his vision.
In addition to his abiding commitments to Wellstar and KSU, Prillaman’s community involvement was so extensive, one would be hard pressed to fit all of his leadership roles into a single story.
Some of those positions included chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in 1997, board member of the Independent Bank and Trust Company of Powder Springs, which he helped found, member of the Cobb County NAACP Advisory Board, president of the Austell/South Cobb Rotary Club, director of Girls, Inc., director of the Tommy Nobis Center and chairman of the South Cobb Cancer Society.
Prillaman was also a staunch supporter of the arts, evidenced by his involvement with the Georgia Ballet and Theatre in the Square, as a member of the board of directors for both.
As his daughter Mary Holland said, it was family that came before all else for Prillaman, though he poured passion into all facets of his life.
“He was of the generation that took duty and service seriously. He, like so many of that generation, knew firsthand the price we pay for the freedoms we often take for granted,” Holland said. “He chose close friends carefully, and when you became his friend, he was fiercely loyal. He had a deep respect for people dedicated to service, and the betterment of others.”
Holland said her father could always make her laugh with his trademark sense of humor, something Phillips, Bentley and Stelling also could never get enough of.
Her father was the example to follow in leadership and friendship, Holland said, and his support of women in leadership roles was a reminder of his embrace of diversity and empowerment of others.
Brooks, Prillaman’s other daughter, recalled fondly the moment when her father was given an award by Girls, Inc. and they sang “Wind Beneath My Wings” as he joined the organization’s members on the stage.
“Dad was many things to many people but I feel his greatest achievement was being a role model to me and simply being my dad, showing me how to love and serve others,” Brooks said.
Owen Prillaman, his son, said his father “had many ‘best friends,’ but there was never any doubt that he was my best friend and I miss him already.”
Prillaman is preceded in death by his parents, Owen H. and Mildred Prillaman, and sister Reba Wyatt. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Lillias Prillaman, son Owen Prillaman (Melanie), daughters Cathy Brooks (Rick) and Mary Prillaman Holland, grandchildren Elizabeth Hewett (Chris), Rebecca Prillaman, Hilary Butler (Michael), Mary Kayla Oliver (Josh) and great-grandchildren Essie and Lilly Joy Hewett.
The visitation for Prillaman will be at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home on Thursday, April 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. The memorial and celebration of life service will be held Friday, April 14, from 11 to 12 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellstar Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain or Kennesaw State University Foundation.
