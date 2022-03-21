History was made when two teams, Cobb’s Junior League and Leadership Cobb's Class of 2022, celebrated a shared victory, forcing the first tie in Marietta’s Adult Spelling Bee contest.
The contest is Communities in Schools in Marietta/Cobb County’s biggest fundraiser. This year's event, held Friday night at the Strand Theatre, was the bee’s fifth year running after being canceled because of COVID-19 in 2021.
Leadership Cobb was represented by Eric Baker, Brian Sanders and Allie Donahue. They donned gray, brunette and blonde wigs along with clothes that would hang in a grandmother’s closet as their theme was “Golden Girls.”
Donahue, a marketing manager at Bennett Thrasher, said she wasn’t that familiar with “Golden Girls” because she hadn’t watched it in years, but she enjoyed dressing up. She credits the team’s performance to Sanders, a family physician at About You Family Medicine, because of his knowledge of Latin and spelling ability.
“(Sanders) is a doctor, and there's so much (Latin terminology) they have to learn, so he knew a lot more words than me and (Eric Baker),” she said. “He was our all-star.”
The event is not what a typical day looks like for her, Donahue said, but participating and raising money for schoolchildren made it all the more enjoyable.
“It was, you know, something very different than my day job, which is working in marketing for an accounting firm, but it was a really fun experience to kind of get out of my comfort zone and have a fun time on stage for a good cause.”
The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta was represented by Lindsay Penticuff, April Phillips and Nadia Williams. They wore outfits from the Roaring ‘20s and carried empty wine bottles to go along with their “The Great Gats-Bee” theme.
“Morose,” “wanton” and “pergola” are examples of words that contestants had to spell throughout the evening.
Every year, there is a secret speller who comes out when the competition is down to the last two teams. The secret speller can save a team from defeat after it misspells a word as long as he or she can spell it correctly.
This year’s secret speller was Raymond Goslow, the recent Kennesaw State graduate who represented the school in the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship series and a two-time Adult Spelling Bee champion, who competed in the event for the Cobb County Public Library System.
Once the final two teams had both inaccurately spelled the word “daguerreotype,” which was a photographic process used during the 1800s, the master of ceremonies, attorney Justin O’Dell, told the audience there might be someone who knew how to spell it, and he called Goslow up to the stage, Goslow said. Before this, Goslow had been watching the show from the audience and letting those who recognized him from “Jeopardy!” assume he was there casually.
“The (audience) was very excited when I went up,” he said. “It was hard to see from the stage because of all the stage lights and all of that, but I'm told that there was a standing ovation when I went up there.”
The experience of transitioning from an Adult Spelling Bee contestant to the “secret speller,” Goslow said, was fun for him because he got to be an audience member and a participant in the show on the same night.
“From being on the stage as a participant in the past to getting the chance to just watch most of it from the audience, and then get to come on stage at the end, it was like the best of both worlds,” he said.
Event planner Jennifer Lynch of Marietta, who created the Adult Spelling Bee, said it “is not your typical spelling bee.”
All eight teams are teams of three people working together, and each team has a name and costume that is decided upon by their sponsor. Each team enters the theater as walk-in music that reflects their costume theme plays. They're given a couple of minutes to interact with the crowd and get people excited before ascending to the stage.
“It's very exciting because the music's nice and loud, and that is when the audience first gets to see all the teams before they take the stage for the game,” Lynch said.
Natalie Rutledge, the executive director for Cobb’s Communities in Schools organization, said that many contestants stayed in character throughout the evening, even backstage.
Other teams that competed were Cobb Bar’s “Average Joes,” Cobb Fire’s “Combusti-bees,” Cobb Library’s “Aristocrats,” Marietta Kiwanis Club’s “Addams Family,” Leadership Cobb Alumni’s “Disco Infernos” and North Cobb Rotary’s “We Spel Guds.”
Communities in Schools, Rutledge said, is a dropout prevention and intervention program.
“There are several programs that we provide in the school, but we provide integrated student support too to support schools with underserved populations or at-risk youth,” she said. “We give the school a hug and we fill in the gaps, that’s what I like to say.”
Cobb’s Communities in Schools organization also provides tutoring, mentoring, enrichment programs, basic needs, emergency food, shelter funds, backpacks, school supplies and more.
Lynch created the spelling bee to help raise money for Communities in Schools, and now it is their biggest event.
“I created this event back in 2017,” she said. “It has now become Communities in School’s signature event, and I’m blown away each year with its continued success and community support. Natalie (Rutledge) came on board at CIS one year after the “Bee” started and her insight and community connections have propelled this event to help make it the success it is today.”
