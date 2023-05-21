SMYRNA — Wielding a pair of giant blue scissors, Mayor Derek Norton cut the ceremonial red ribbon at the historic Reed House this month to mark the official opening of a new garden event space at the property.
The $300,000 transformation of the undeveloped land features a walking trail, gazebo, rock benches, dozens of different kinds of flowers, trees and an enormous flat, green lawn perfect for hosting all kinds of gatherings.
About 40 people gathered under the afternoon sun, cheering and shaking hands as the ribbon split.
“We are so excited about this new space and can’t wait for the community to enjoy this venue,” Norton said.
A short walk from downtown, the Reed House was constructed in 1910 and designed by Leila Ross Wilburn, one of Georgia’s first female architects. It sits on more than three acres of lush foliage off Atlanta Road. The city purchased the home and grounds in 2015 for $1.8 million and spent around $1.5 million in building renovations.
The city plans to continue using the Reed House in the same way it uses the Taylor-Brawner House, a 19th-century Victorian home down the road. The Taylor-Brawner House is available for rent for receptions, weddings, classes and other events.
“It took around six months to plan,” said Adele Bartolacci, head designer for the project. “Different flowers and plants will bloom throughout the seasons so there will always be something interesting to look at.”
Under a black, cast iron gazebo, Alice Hong played her violin as attendees sipped wine and strolled along the garden path.
“It’s beautiful, absolutely gorgeous,” said Scott Creel, president of S.H. Creel Contracting, the company responsible for the new outdoor creation. “Working with the city was an awesome experience.”
Attendees mingled, strolled over the newly sodded grounds to look at the garden’s details as birds chirped and squirrels scurried in the distance.
Councilman Travis Lindley was on hand to toast to a job well done.
“A tremendous treasure for the community,” Lindley said. “We anticipate it being a popular venue. I’m proud to see it all done.”
Richard Garland, director of Parks and Recreation, was excited to see the project finished and ready for the community to enjoy it.
“We started thinking about this three years ago,” Garland said. “Then we got the approval of the council and got it funded, a little over $300,000, and started the process last March.”
Garland said people were asking for more outdoor event space, and he hopes to see lots of community concerts and other gatherings at the house.
“We can now accommodate 150 to 200 people because of the outdoor space,” Garland said. “It’s fun to walk around from the winter garden to the summer garden and notice the many unique features. I love the stone benches and the gazebo.”
Councilman Tim Gould, gazing out from the front porch, seemed satisfied with the results.
“A beautiful space, a remarkable addition for our community,” Gould said. “Great work by our staff.”
For more information about the Reed House and how to rent the facility, visit the City of Smyrna website, smyrnaga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.