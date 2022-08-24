A proposed residential development between Marietta and Town Center mall would bring nearly 700 homes to one of the largest undeveloped swaths of land in Cobb County.
The development, a project of Atlanta-based developer Beazer Homes USA, proposes to build 694 units, including single-family detached homes, townhomes and residences for “active adults” ages 55 and older, on 175 acres of land.
Beazer could not be reached for comment by press time Wednesday.
The homes would be built around Laura Lake Drive, west of Bells Ferry Road, according to a proposal submitted to the state. The proposal notes the development would also include 48 acres of open space.
Kevin Moore, an attorney representing Beazer, told the MDJ the land is “one of the largest single tracts” of privately owned undeveloped property in the county. He said the cost of the homes would be in the $300,000 to $500,000 range, though those numbers could change depending on the project’s scheduled completion date, which the proposal lists as July 2029.
According to Cobb County property records, the acreage proposed for development is owned by a trust company for the family of George A. Montgomery and his wife, Nancy.
“It’s at a density that is substantially less than the adjoining properties,” Moore said of the planned development. “The proposal from Beazer Homes is to do a mixed residential community that offers different price points, a high level of amenities, including active amenities such as pool, clubhouse, extensive walking trails and passive park areas.”
Jeannie Peyton, the county zoning division’s senior planner, said her office has released preliminary information about the rezoning case, Z-69-2022, and that the case is scheduled to be heard at October’s Cobb Planning Commission meeting.
Beazer is asking the county to rezone the property to a category that allows townhomes. That means changing the zoning from single-family residences to a single-family detached and townhome community, according to the county.
The project is considered a development of regional impact, which are “large-scale developments that are likely to have regional effects beyond the local government jurisdiction in which they are located,” according to the state’s community affairs department.
Peyton said the hearing could be delayed, and Moore said he expects a delay in the hearing to either November or December due to the project being a development of regional impact.
The Atlanta Regional Commission, which conducts regional planning among 10 metro Atlanta counties, including Cobb, will determine the impact of the proposed development within 30 days through its review process.
“Once that report is finally issued by the Atlanta Regional Commission, then it’s ripe for hearings by the local jurisdiction, which would be the Cobb County Planning Commission and Cobb County Board of Commissioners,” Moore said.
Tullan Avard, executive director of the Bells Ferry Civic Association, was saddened to hear the land, which she said has been untouched woods for years, is set to see development.
“We were always worried that this day would come,” Avard said. “We knew someday it would come.”
Avard said the development reminds her of one approved by the county commission in November 2021: the Avonlea Heights apartment complex, just north of the junction of I-75 and I-575.
“It’s just all this development, development, development, and we’re not keeping, we don’t have any parks, we don’t have any trees,” Avard said. “The county, we just don’t understand why they don’t want to save any green space.”
Avard said she wishes the county required developers to gather community input and feedback before submitting proposals, though Moore said Beazer plans to involve residents in its planning.
"We look forward to full community engagement and conversation," Moore told the MDJ.
Avard told the MDJ she and the civic association will begin preparing to fight the development and plan a more comprehensive stance on the proposal.
“You’ll hear more from us about this.”
