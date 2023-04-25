MABLETON — Officials have broken ground on the first part of what’s envisioned as a 100-mile greenway of trails along the Chattahoochee River.
In south Cobb, a 2.7-mile stretch of trail from Veterans Memorial Highway to Mableton Parkway will serve as a pilot project for the Chattahoochee Riverlands, an ambitious plan to open up the riverfront to public access from Lake Lanier to Newnan.
A large group of elected officials marked the occasion at Cobb’s Discovery Park at the River Line Monday, including U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, who said the pilot will provide “recreation, peace and solitude” to visitors.
“Ultimately this is about ensuring that families across the region can take advantage of this extraordinary natural resource,” Ossoff said. “… Just a few decades ago this river was in a tremendously distressed place, ecologically. And it has taken decades of teamwork without regard for politics, at every level of government, with a sustained vision to bring it back to where it is now.”
The pilot project area will run through Discovery Park. Its southern end, near the corner of Mableton Parkway and Discovery Boulevard, will serve as the first of 25 planned regional trailheads for the Riverlands project.
Construction will begin this year, and the trail is expected to open to the public in 2026.
Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit which preserves land and builds parks, is leading the development of the Riverlands, and pitches it as a transformative project which will connect 19 cities and seven counties. George Dusenbury, the group’s Georgia director, has said it could become “the defining public space” for the metro Atlanta region.
Dusenbury said when Trust for Public Land created its Chattahoochee program in the 1990s, it received an initial investment of $25 million from the Woodruff Foundation. Then-Speaker Newt Gingrich also helped provide $25 million. That money was used to purchase and preserve 18,000 acres along 80 miles of riverfront along the Chattahoochee.
“About nine, 10 years ago, my board got together and they said ‘You know, we've preserved a lot of land, but not enough people have access to the river, particularly in south Cobb, in west Atlanta, south Fulton. How do we change that dynamic?’”
The 2.7-mile, $44 million pilot is intended to be a proof of concept for the entire Riverlands project. It is being funded with a combination of $26 million in public money and $18 million in private money.
Dusenbury said Trust for Public Land has raised $16.4 million of the private funds.
“I welcome anybody who wants to help us close the gap to raise their hand and see me afterward,” he added.
Increasing access
Officials said the project will open up the river to areas, like south Cobb, which don’t enjoy the same river access as say, Cumberland, where the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area begins.
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said south Cobb will serve as the “launch point” of the Riverlands project.
Cupid, who formerly represented south Cobb’s District 4, said former county staffer Eric Meyer encouraged her to set aside money for the project years ago, from the trail and sidewalk fund.
“I was committed to doing what I could do to bring the Chattahoochee River closer to the residents of not only south Cobb, but south Fulton, where we seem to have less access to robust investment in our natural assets,” Cupid said. “So, this project is truly equitable transformation for our part of the region.”
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield said the project will not only improve quality of life but bolster economic development.
“Commercial and residential developers tend to gravitate toward communities that offer external amenities such as parks, trails, and in this case, the river,” she said.
Cobb Transportation Director Drew Raessler recalled a recent weekend where he was driving his daughter to a soccer game.
“As I came down the hill on (Interstate) 285 going into Sandy Springs from Cobb County, I saw a thick mist over the river,” Raessler said. “And a thin sliver of beautiful natural escape that contrasted distinctly with the urban context of metro Atlanta.
“I was struck by both the beauty and significance of the river, for what it is and what it means for the region.”
Ossoff last year helped secure $2.5 million to support the next phase of the Riverlands project, which will include a mile-long trail between Nickajack Creek and Mableton Parkway.
“I think it's got to be a partnership all the way through,” Ossoff told the MDJ. “Private philanthropy, local resources and state and federal partners, it's going to take all of us. But this is worthwhile, this is about giving families for generations to come access to the outdoors, to the river, to recreation, to fitness. This is a great, visionary project.”
John Martzall, a Cobb resident of 11 years, lives about a mile from Discovery Park, and goes there to walk and run along the river.
“I think it's awesome. … Having lived next to rivers all my life, I think this is a great opportunity for this whole area, and I think it'll really be an amazing amenity for people here,” Martzall said.
Mableton Improvement Coalition Chairman Nate Smith said the Riverlands will prove “absolutely transformative” for Mableton.
“It will be an anchor for future development,” he said. “It's something that we have been waiting for. And that is for this portion of the county to have the types of amenities that will draw crowds and draw families from all over the metropolitan area. And we think the Chattahoochee Riverlands will do that.”
